1411 Lombard Street
Last updated April 6 2019 at 1:42 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1411 Lombard Street
1411 Lombard Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1411 Lombard Street, Vista, CA 92084
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1411 Lombard Street have any available units?
1411 Lombard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1411 Lombard Street have?
Some of 1411 Lombard Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1411 Lombard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Lombard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Lombard Street pet-friendly?
No, 1411 Lombard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Vista
.
Does 1411 Lombard Street offer parking?
Yes, 1411 Lombard Street offers parking.
Does 1411 Lombard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 Lombard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Lombard Street have a pool?
Yes, 1411 Lombard Street has a pool.
Does 1411 Lombard Street have accessible units?
No, 1411 Lombard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Lombard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 Lombard Street has units with dishwashers.
