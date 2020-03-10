All apartments in Torrance
2001 Artesia Boulevard
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:55 AM

2001 Artesia Boulevard

2001 Artesia Boulevard · (310) 541-8271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2001 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90504
South Gardena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
For residents 55 years old and older. This West facing condo has beautiful views of the hills and sunsets. Located just 1.5 miles from the beach, residents will also enjoy nearby conveniences of shopping and dining. This condo boasts spacious kitchens with abundant cabinet space and pantries; large balconies (2) with beautiful views; common outdoor area with fireplaces, elevator, and gated underground parking. Other features include granite countertops, stainless appliances, high ceilings, recessed lighting, arched doorways, air conditioning, and a washer/ dryer unit inside of the condo. Two (2) side by side parking spaces included with this condo. Sorry, no pets. Nonsmoking complex. One resident must be 55 years or older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Artesia Boulevard have any available units?
2001 Artesia Boulevard has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 Artesia Boulevard have?
Some of 2001 Artesia Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Artesia Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Artesia Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Artesia Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Artesia Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 2001 Artesia Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Artesia Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2001 Artesia Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 Artesia Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Artesia Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2001 Artesia Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Artesia Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2001 Artesia Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Artesia Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 Artesia Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
