2001 Artesia Boulevard

For residents 55 years old and older. This West facing condo has beautiful views of the hills and sunsets. Located just 1.5 miles from the beach, residents will also enjoy nearby conveniences of shopping and dining. This condo boasts spacious kitchens with abundant cabinet space and pantries; large balconies (2) with beautiful views; common outdoor area with fireplaces, elevator, and gated underground parking. Other features include granite countertops, stainless appliances, high ceilings, recessed lighting, arched doorways, air conditioning, and a washer/ dryer unit inside of the condo. Two (2) side by side parking spaces included with this condo. Sorry, no pets. Nonsmoking complex. One resident must be 55 years or older.