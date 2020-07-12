/
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:41 PM
309 Apartments for rent in Delthome, Torrance, CA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
2 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,228
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
900 sqft
Located near I-110 and 405. Close to the beach and area businesses at Del Amo Mall. On-site amenities include a sun deck and spa, pool, and grill area. Private, gated entrances. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
3710 Garnet St.
3710 Garnet Street, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,275
372 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
3649 Emerald St.
3649 Emerald Street, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,525
351 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
20917 Amie Ave.
20917 Amie Avenue, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS. West Torrance - The Carrousel I Apartments is a quiet building, that offers lush landscaping, patios, BBQ areas, carport parking, cable ready, and on site laundry facilities.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
20627 Amie Avenue
20627 Amie Avenue, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amie Apartments is located in West Torrance & includes a sparking heated pool, laundry room, and BBQ. The complex has lush landscaping & very friendly on-site Managers. It is conveniently located minutes to the Del Amo Mall. Call to view today!. .
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
3656 Garnet St.
3656 Garnet Street, Torrance, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS. West Torrance - The Castellana V is a quiet building with lush landscaping. Our building offers a pool, jacuzzi. on site laundry facilities, controlled access building, covered parking, rec room, and gym.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
20615 Amie Avenue
20615 Amie Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1120 sqft
"FULLY FURNISHED" It is a modern unit located at very convenience area, easy access to school, shopping and beach. The fully furnished was owner occupant in the earlier days, it has all for the new tenant except A/C unit and cable.
Results within 1 mile of Delthome
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
18 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,555
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-110 and the 405 Freeway. These well-appointed apartments feature granite countertops, wood-style flooring, and lots of closet space. On-site grill area, game room, pool, and resident clubhouse.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18507 Burin Avenue
18507 Burin Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1048 sqft
House is available 1st week of August. I will be showing the property by appointment only. Please call/Text Meream at 310-625-3766.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2929 W. 190th Street
2929 West 190th Street, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Redondo Beach $2275&up 2 bedroom 2 bath, pool/spa - Property Id: 113226 Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in gated 107 unit bldg close to shops, beach and freeway. Large pool, jacuzzi, gym, sauna, BBQ's, Laundry on site, parking.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2825 Plaza Del Amo
2825 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1839 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Come check out this completely renovated end unit in the exclusive Park Plaza Estates gated community. This 2,119 square feet, 3 bedrooms, and 3 baths home has everything you are looking for. This home has it all.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2889 Plaza Del Amo
2889 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
"Doheny" Model. Single family detached home in the prestigious gated community. Large family room with fireplace and open to kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters & maple wood cabinets.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2405 Torrance Blvd #A
2405 Torrance Boulevard, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
700 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom Apartment - Old Torrance - ADORABLE - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath apartment - located just off Acacia and Torrance Blvd.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2838 Onrado Street
2838 Onrado Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,998
1120 sqft
Bright and spacious newly remodeled 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath front house is conveniently located in a quiet residential area in central Torrance. Walking distance to schools, shops, and restaurants. Open floor plan. New Carpet throughout.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
20518 Earl Street
20518 Earl Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1883 sqft
Detached townhouse in very coveted West Torrance inside the quiet and private complex. This is 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths direct entry form the spaces 3 car garage.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4302 Spencer Street
4302 Spencer Street, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
2240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the beautiful Spencer Estates, a gated community situated in the heart of West Torrance. This tranquil and quite community has it all just outside your door.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2300 Maple Avenue
2300 Maple Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1713 sqft
Luxurious gated community "Chatelaine" town house. Well designed floor plan, newer laminated floors all through the house. Fireplace in Family room and Master bedroom. Pet OK with a security deposit.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
20710 Anza Ave.
20710 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
883 sqft
SORRY, NO PETS. West Torrance - The Hacienda Square Apartments is a quiet townhouse style building with lush landscaping that offers a quiet living environment, parking, pool, and laundry facilities.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
21345 Hawthorne Boulevard
21345 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1230 sqft
Beautiful condo freshly painted with new carpet in a convenient Torrance location.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2931 Plaza Del Amo
2931 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1445 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath end unit in Springwood
1 of 2
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3550 Torrance Blvd #312
3550 Torrance Boulevard, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,475
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
55 and Older Community and Walking Distance to Del Amo Mall - Please contact the office for information on viewing the unit and getting an application.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
20023 Talisman St
20023 Talisman Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1200 sqft
Available 07/14/20 West Torrance House For Rent - Property Id: 315667 Great for a working couple or small family. West Torrance desired area for schools, safety, convenience to shopping, beach, freeways, parks, fitness clubs.
