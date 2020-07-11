Apartment List
/
CA
/
torrance
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:49 AM

223 Apartments for rent in Torrance, CA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 10:27am
11 Units Available
Southwood Riviera
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 10:31am
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
24 Units Available
West Carson
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,336
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.

1 of 49

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Torrance
2338 W 239th St
2338 W 239th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2222 sqft
Available 07/11/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316763 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Torrance
18310 Elgar Ave
18310 Elgar Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1065 sqft
Available 07/11/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316797 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Riviera
328 Paseo de la Playa #D
328 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1250 sqft
328 Paseo de la Playa #D Available 07/15/20 Oceanfront Townhome in Redondo Beach - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath, located to the rear of the complex, nestled above the other townhomes giving the upper balcony/living room a pristine ocean view.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Walteria
24431 Hawthorne Blvd
24431 Hawthorne Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
Stunning New 2bd/1ba in South Torrance! - Property Id: 224583 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Madrona
2838 Onrado Street
2838 Onrado Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,998
1120 sqft
Bright and spacious newly remodeled 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath front house is conveniently located in a quiet residential area in central Torrance. Walking distance to schools, shops, and restaurants. Open floor plan. New Carpet throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Torrance
1671 Gramercy
1671 Gramercy Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1100 sqft
Call Greene Developments LLC (310)212-22960. Shown by appointment only. Well maintained 2 bed/1.5 bath three-story townhouse with approx. 1,100 SF (SF provided by Owner). Unit features 2 balconies and an attached private 2-car garage with storage.

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Torrance
2032 Andreo Avenue
2032 Andreo Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Our office is proud to present 2032 Andreo. This classic California Bungalow is the detached front house on a duplex property.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05
6028 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,445
1120 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bed + 2 Bath apartment unit located within walking distance to the restaurants of the Hollywood Riviera and the beach. The unit comes with newer stainless-steel appliances including Fridge, Oven/Range, Microwave and Dishwasher.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Southwood
21345 Hawthorne Boulevard
21345 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1230 sqft
Beautiful condo freshly painted with new carpet in a convenient Torrance location.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Gardena
2001 Artesia Boulevard
2001 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1040 sqft
For residents 55 years old and older. This West facing condo has beautiful views of the hills and sunsets. Located just 1.5 miles from the beach, residents will also enjoy nearby conveniences of shopping and dining.

1 of 2

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Del Amo Fashion Center
3550 Torrance Blvd #312
3550 Torrance Boulevard, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,475
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
55 and Older Community and Walking Distance to Del Amo Mall - Please contact the office for information on viewing the unit and getting an application.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Del Amo Fashion Center
3538 Torrance Boulevard
3538 Torrance Boulevard, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1699 sqft
A Family Pool Home Delight! This beautiful tri-level Town Home is in pristine condition and it features an “open” floor plan. It is located in the highly desirable Bungalows complex ~ an exclusive, private, and secured/gated community.
Results within 1 mile of Torrance
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
483 sqft
Easy access to I-045 and I-91. These townhome-style homes are in a gated community in the heart of the city. Pet-friendly. Underground parking. Updated kitchens, renovated interiors with new carpeting. Flexible leases.

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 01:18am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2103 Carnegie Lane - 4D
2103 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1250 sqft
Easy freeway access and conveniently located near many shops and restaurants including the South Bay Galleria Mall, Blue Salt Fish Grill, and Starbucks. 2 blocks away from Birney Elementary School.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
320 S. Prospect Avenue
320 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1200 sqft
Oceanaire Townhomes - Property Id: 165747 Two story Apartment Townhome ( No one above you or below you) Enjoy your large private patio. Walk to the beach. Great Neighbor hood. Excellent School District. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Lomita
26316 Fairview Ave
26316 Fairview Ave, Lomita, CA
Studio
Ask
Fully Furnished, Beautiful & Charming Studio in desirable neighborhood with all utility bills paid. - Move in Special: 1/2 month of on the last month of a 12 month lease. Charming and beautiful, private rear studio house in hills section of Lomita.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Gardena
14817 Sutro Avenue
14817 Sutro Avenue, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH BONUS ROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME INCLUDES LAUNDRY ROOM & GARAGE - DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENT. TO VIEW THIS HOME PLEASE CALL 562.477.9328.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
4561 W 159th St
4561 W 159th St, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
600 sqft
All New Apartment from Floor to Ceiling, Inside & Out, PLUS All New Stainless Steel Appliances and Stackable Washer & Dryer!! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom + Bonus Den -- SPACIOUS NEW 1BD Apartment Available with Private Fenced

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
239 S Irena Avenue
239 South Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
2540 sqft
AMAZING NEW PRICE! This 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,540 sq ft high-quality home was built in 2009 with exquisite details throughout the home. Free standing middle unit Townhome is in turnkey condition.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2318 Vanderbilt Lane
2318 Vanderbilt Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1780 sqft
Located in 10/10 school district (Birney Elementary) near the beaches! Close to at least 4 parks and bike trail as well as restaurants, pharmacy, and grocery. 2-car garage, parking in front of garage, and an extra parking spot.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2750 Artesia Boulevard
2750 Artesia Boulevard, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
887 sqft
55+ Senior Community of Breakwater Village. This condo is in pristine condition , The Kitchen comes w/stainless steel appliances. High end finishes include granite counter-tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood flooring and tile throughout.

July 2020 Torrance Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Torrance Rent Report. Torrance rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Torrance rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Torrance Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Torrance Rent Report. Torrance rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Torrance rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Torrance rents declined slightly over the past month

Torrance rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Torrance stand at $1,622 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,084 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Torrance's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Torrance over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Torrance

    As rents have fallen slightly in Torrance, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Torrance is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Torrance's median two-bedroom rent of $2,084 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Torrance fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Torrance than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Torrance is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTorrance 3 BedroomsTorrance Accessible ApartmentsTorrance Apartments under $1,300Torrance Apartments under $1,400
    Torrance Apartments under $1,600Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with GarageTorrance Apartments with GymTorrance Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTorrance Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTorrance Apartments with Parking
    Torrance Apartments with PoolTorrance Apartments with Washer-DryerTorrance Dog Friendly ApartmentsTorrance Furnished ApartmentsTorrance Pet Friendly PlacesTorrance Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
    Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
    Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
    Delthome

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-Los Angeles