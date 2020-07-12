/
/
/
southwood riviera
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
288 Apartments for rent in Southwood Riviera, Torrance, CA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 10:27am
11 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil community with spacious apartments. Stunning pool and courtyard area, grill area, and laundry care center. All units include balcony or patio. Located near fine dining and shopping.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
23111 Audrey Avenue
23111 Audrey Avenue, Torrance, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2923 sqft
Beautiful single family residence in Tuscany Meadows community.
Results within 1 mile of Southwood Riviera
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3140 NEWTON STREET G
3140 Newton Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit G Available 07/25/20 Newton Towers Apts-JULY MOVE IN SPECIAL - Property Id: 263486 Beautiful One Bedroom One Bathroom located at the foothills of Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
4134 Pacific Coast Highway
4134 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,150
2812 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** BEGONIA VILLAGE is a beautiful gated community in South Torrance.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5858 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 17
5858 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
852 sqft
Location, Location, Location! 2 bedroom 2 bath Apt - Property Id: 306141 Beautiful, Large 2 bedroom apartment with 2 balconies in South Redondo Beach, just minutes from the Hollywood Riviera and Beach.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
24431 Hawthorne Blvd
24431 Hawthorne Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
Stunning New 2bd/1ba in South Torrance! - Property Id: 224583 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2889 Plaza Del Amo
2889 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
"Doheny" Model. Single family detached home in the prestigious gated community. Large family room with fireplace and open to kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters & maple wood cabinets.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02
6100 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom near Beach in Riviera Village - Property Id: 278265 Please text or call for showing Martin 424-237-7108 Bright and sunny 1 bed 1 bath unit in quite complex.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2830 W. 235TH ST.
2830 West 235th Street, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1055 sqft
Minutes away from major freeways 110, 105, & 405. Walking distance to El Camino College. Trash and water included. . Amenities: Laundry Room, Parking-Covered, Large Unit. Utilities: Water, Trash. Appliances: Dishwasher, Electric Stove.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
508 Avenue F
508 Avenue F, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1421 sqft
Completely remodeled 1 1/2 years with new kitchen featuring granite counters and breakfast bar, tiled back-splash, new stainless appliances including refrigerator, gas range/stove, 'Shaker style' new cabinets with slow close drawers! Dining area
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3511 Senefeld Drive
3511 Senefeld Drive, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
818 sqft
Sweet sweet home in Walteria! Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, recessed lighting, granite counters and newer cabinets! Porcelain tile flooring in the kitchen and dining area! Hardwood flooring throughout! Both bedrooms feature ceiling
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
1108 Camino Real
1108 Camino Real, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
937 sqft
This is your ticket into Redondo! This is a great condo in highly desirable South Redondo. It is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with a stunning panoramic city view ranging from the Hollywood Sign and Downtown LA all the way to Palos Verdes.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
24236 Ward Street
24236 Ward Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
400 sqft
Studio in Torrance (Walteria area) 400+ sq ft studio with fully equipped kitchen, bath, separate entrance, and private/enclosed 200+ sqft patio. Updated floors, brand new fridge, water heater and vinyl fence.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
501 Avenue G - 10
501 Avenue G, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1200 sqft
!!! LEASE SPECIAL !!! $500 off first months rent AND the $100 a month rent reduction for the first 12 months of tenancy Application fee waived Completely Renovated!!! Clean, Large 3 bed 2 bath apartment located in Riviera Village area of South
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2300 Maple Avenue
2300 Maple Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1713 sqft
Luxurious gated community "Chatelaine" town house. Well designed floor plan, newer laminated floors all through the house. Fireplace in Family room and Master bedroom. Pet OK with a security deposit.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
503 Avenue G - D
503 Avenue G, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
351 sqft
Beautifully renovated two bedroom apartment with new vinyl flooring throughout in a great South Redondo Beach location - just 5 minutes from the ocean! This is a super convenient location, close to to all the shopping, restaurants, parks, and
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05
6028 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,445
1120 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bed + 2 Bath apartment unit located within walking distance to the restaurants of the Hollywood Riviera and the beach. The unit comes with newer stainless-steel appliances including Fridge, Oven/Range, Microwave and Dishwasher.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
21345 Hawthorne Boulevard
21345 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1230 sqft
Beautiful condo freshly painted with new carpet in a convenient Torrance location.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
25227 Bigelow Road
25227 Bigelow Road, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
704 sqft
Location! Location! Location! 2 bedroom unit for lease in the Torrance area. Beautiful area close to entertainment, shopping, and schools. Unit is clean and on the first floor.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2931 Plaza Del Amo
2931 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1445 sqft
3 bed 2.5 bath end unit in Springwood
1 of 2
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3550 Torrance Blvd #312
3550 Torrance Boulevard, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,475
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
55 and Older Community and Walking Distance to Del Amo Mall - Please contact the office for information on viewing the unit and getting an application.
1 of 24
Last updated April 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
3224 Whiffletree Lane
3224 Whiffletree Lane, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1945 sqft
Gorgeous remodeled 2 story home located in desirable Country Hills community. This lovely home has 3 good size bedrooms, with additional space for office.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3220 Carolwood Lane
3220 Carolwood Lane, Torrance, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1996 sqft
Delightful updated and remodeled home in desirable Country Hills neighborhood within a short distance of school(s), shopping, Botanic Garden, park, restaurants and other services.
