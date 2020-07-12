/
/
/
northwest torrance
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
335 Apartments for rent in Northwest Torrance, Torrance, CA
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New high-end interiors, large terraces, two pools and easy access to the 405 and the beach make Park View on Yukon both a luxurious retreat and gateway to the best of Los Angeles.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
18310 Elgar Ave
18310 Elgar Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1065 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316797 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY BY SEASON.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18507 Burin Avenue
18507 Burin Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1048 sqft
House is available 1st week of August. I will be showing the property by appointment only. Please call/Text Meream at 310-625-3766.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18229 Amie Avenue
18229 Amie Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2116 sqft
Beautiful, 3BD/2.5BA, Craftsman Detached Townhome In A Great Location Close to Schools, Shopping & Beach!! - PROPERTY FEATURES * 3BR / 2.5BA * Approx.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
4315 West 182nd Street
4315 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
513 sqft
Available to move in now is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment! Rent: $1750.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3139 West 182nd Street
3139 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1204 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Brand new remodeled home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Everything in this featured home is brand new, be the first to enjoy the modern upgrades.
Results within 1 mile of Northwest Torrance
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
1 Unit Available
Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
483 sqft
Easy access to I-045 and I-91. These townhome-style homes are in a gated community in the heart of the city. Pet-friendly. Underground parking. Updated kitchens, renovated interiors with new carpeting. Flexible leases.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
1 Unit Available
3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue, Gardena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
735 sqft
At 3249 Marine Ave, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in the 90249 area of Gardena. The community staff is ready and waiting to help you find your perfect home. Drop by 3249 Marine Ave today.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4624 167th Street, REAR
4624 167th Street, Lawndale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
600 sqft
Unit REAR Available 07/15/20 2 bed 1 bath Cute House in best area of Lawndale - Property Id: 319339 PLEASE READ THIS POSTING ENTIRELY BEFORE CONTACTING MANAGEMENT. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT OR KNOCK ON DOOR FOR ANY REASON.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2929 W. 190th Street
2929 West 190th Street, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Redondo Beach $2275&up 2 bedroom 2 bath, pool/spa - Property Id: 113226 Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in gated 107 unit bldg close to shops, beach and freeway. Large pool, jacuzzi, gym, sauna, BBQ's, Laundry on site, parking.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2213 Pullman Lane, #2
2213 Pullman Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1550 sqft
2213 Pullman Lane, #2 Available 08/01/20 Recently Remodeled, Bright & Airy, Detached Front Townhouse w/ 2-Car Garage & Private, Oversized Patio/Yard In Great Residential Neighborhood & One-Way Street! - **NOTE: This is Front Unit * 3BR / 2.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2213 Marshallfield Lane
2213 Marshallfield Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2770 sqft
Private rear unit, one of '2 on a lot' in a great North Redondo Beach neighborhood! All new interior paint throughout and new carpeting on the stairs and 2nd level.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2308 Carnegie Lane
2308 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1500 sqft
A beautiful 2 story, 2bd/2ba unit featuring a large bonus room, double pain windows/sliders, situated at the back of the building with its own private backyard. The unit has been recently painted & updated, new water heater and AC unit.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
2313 185th Street
2313 185th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Address: 2313 W.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
632 Meyer Lane #D
632 Meyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2265 sqft
Lovely 4 Br 3 Ba Townhome with Attached Garage and Putting Green! - A must see 2,265 sq ft Townhome with a Putting Green! This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is situated in a complex with only one entrance.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
800 Meyer
800 Meyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 Meyer - Property Id: 307841 Wonderful 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Beach Apartment With Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and Much More.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
14900 Lemoli Ave.
14900 Lemoli Avenue, Alondra Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
580 sqft
***ALL UTILITIES PAID***** A small complex located in the beautiful city of Gardena. The building offers laundry facility and gated parking. It is walking distance to the metroline and close to El Camino College.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
4561 W 159th St
4561 W 159th St, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
600 sqft
All New Apartment from Floor to Ceiling, Inside & Out, PLUS All New Stainless Steel Appliances and Stackable Washer & Dryer!! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom + Bonus Den -- SPACIOUS NEW 1BD Apartment Available with Private Fenced
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2318 Vanderbilt Lane
2318 Vanderbilt Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1780 sqft
Located in 10/10 school district (Birney Elementary) near the beaches! Close to at least 4 parks and bike trail as well as restaurants, pharmacy, and grocery. 2-car garage, parking in front of garage, and an extra parking spot.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
20518 Earl Street
20518 Earl Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1883 sqft
Detached townhouse in very coveted West Torrance inside the quiet and private complex. This is 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths direct entry form the spaces 3 car garage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2750 Artesia Boulevard
2750 Artesia Boulevard, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
887 sqft
55+ Senior Community of Breakwater Village. This condo is in pristine condition , The Kitchen comes w/stainless steel appliances. High end finishes include granite counter-tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood flooring and tile throughout.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2001 Artesia Boulevard
2001 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1040 sqft
For residents 55 years old and older. This West facing condo has beautiful views of the hills and sunsets. Located just 1.5 miles from the beach, residents will also enjoy nearby conveniences of shopping and dining.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2314 Carnegie Lane
2314 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1110 sqft
Located at a Prime Location in the heart of North Redondo Beach and situated on a quaint residential neighborhood with proximity to local schools and parks, shopping, restaurants. LAX airport, 405/91 freeways, and the beach.
1 of 31
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2404 Felton Lane
2404 Felton Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1689 sqft
Beautiful Redondo Beach Townhome Rental! - This charming Redondo Beach townhome is located in a quiet and private corner end unit. This perfect rental is a two-story home with a two-car garage.
