223 Apartments for rent in Torrance, CA with garage
Torrance, California, is truly a special place. Located in Los Angeles County on the desirable Santa Monica Bay, Torrance is sandwiched squarely between the pricier neighborhoods of Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach and the vibrant Long Beach. The proximity to all sorts of varying neighborhood types and the comparatively lower rents makes Torrance a great place for practically everybody. Even you, because we know you’re special, too. There's an apartment in Torrance that's right for you.
We've established that Torrance looks great. So what? There are a lot of things in Los Angeles that look great, but don't have much else going for them. Well, like we said before, Torrance is truly a special place. The city operates 30 parks, including the Mardona Marsh Wildlife Preserve and Nature Center, a rare wetlands park with many species of native plants, hiking trails and nature classes. See more
Torrance apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.