Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:26 AM

223 Apartments for rent in Torrance, CA with garage

Torrance apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st...
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Carson
23 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
West Torrance
28 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,585
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:29am
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:27am
Southwood Riviera
9 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Southeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
23037 Pennsylvania Avenue
23037 Pennsylvania Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 23037 Pennsylvania Ave Torrance, CA 90501 - Rent: $2,995 Per Month - Deposit: $3,200 - Credit Score 600 or Better - Bedrooms: 3 -

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Northeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
2313 185th Street
2313 185th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Address: 2313 W.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
3470 West 170th Street
3470 170th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1600 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 3470 W.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
17217 Crenshaw Boulevard
17217 Crenshaw Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
Cute Rear 2 Bedroom Duplex - Torrance - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath rear unit of a duplex 800 sq feet Carpet and tile floors Laundry hook-ups Nice landscaped yard Single garage at back alley Easy freeway access No pets One year lease Owner pays water,

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Seaside
1 Unit Available
4511 Sharynne Ln
4511 Sharynne Lane, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1111 sqft
Great Seaside Home - Rare Great Home in Seaside Area. 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom. Central Heating System. Hardwood Floors Throughout the House, Tile Floors in the Kitchen, Laundry and Bathroom.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
18229 Amie Avenue
18229 Amie Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2116 sqft
18229 Amie Avenue Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, 3BD/2.5BA, Craftsman Detached Townhome In A Great Location Close to Schools, Shopping & Beach!! - PROPERTY FEATURES * 3BR / 2.5BA * Approx.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211
1920 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Executive 2 bedroom - Single level floorplan - Newly constructed two bedroom, two bathroom condo located in the highly sought after community of Redondo Beach.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Walteria
1 Unit Available
24431 Hawthorne Blvd.
24431 Hawthorne Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Great Torrance 2 Bdrm - Property Id: 226267 Recently renovated 2nd floor 2 bedroom offers it all. Kitchen has quartz counters, open shelving, new stainless steel stove, built in washer/dryer.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Gardena
1 Unit Available
16903 Crenshaw Blvd
16903 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
ideally located 2bedroom with onebathroom - Property Id: 159534 This is an ideally located 2-bedroom with one-bathroom apartment in North Torrance.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
4315 West 182nd Street
4315 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
513 sqft
Available to move in now is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment! Rent: $1750.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4302 Spencer Street
4302 Spencer Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2240 sqft
Welcome to the beautiful Spencer Estates, a gated community situated in the heart of West Torrance. This tranquil and quite community has it all just outside your door.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Windsong
1 Unit Available
3101 Plaza Del Amo
3101 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1446 sqft
Beautiful end-unit home in the Windsong gated community located popular Central Torrance at minutes away from Del Amo Fashion Center. This 3 Bed room and 2.5 bath, 1446 Sqft town house is bright and open floor plan.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Olde Torrance
1 Unit Available
2311 Sepulveda Way
2311 Sepulveda Way, Torrance, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1989 sqft
Desirable home in the Old Torrance area with excellent and desirable nearby schools. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Torrance Heights
1 Unit Available
3401 West 229th Place
3401 West 229th Place, Torrance, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,995
3300 sqft
Spectacular two story home in Torrance! Make this beautiful home yours today! Huge driveway and two car garage. Kitchen is a must see with stoned island cook top and gorgeous white cabinets throughout for a modern clean look.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Chatelaine
1 Unit Available
2300 Maple Avenue
2300 Maple Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1721 sqft
Move in ready 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath in the desirable gated community of Chatelaine. Lots of lights and airy with laminate flooring throughout the house.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Southeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
1804 Middlebrook Road
1804 Middlebrook Road, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1742 sqft
Situated in a highly desirable tree-lined street in Torrance. This house has 1742 sqft with 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms. newer windows sliding doors, solar panels.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Chatelaine
1 Unit Available
2300 Maple Street
2300 Maple Ave, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1713 sqft
"Chatelaine" which features 3 BEDROOMS and 3 Full BATHS with NEW WOOD FLOOR, NEW PAINT, UP DATED KITCHEN, NEW APPLIANCE.Two car attached garage with storage space. Close to Club house, swimming pool & spa, mail box and guest parkings. MUST SEE !

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Olde Torrance
1 Unit Available
2758 ORANGE AVENUE-7
2758 Orange Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
800 sqft
Pet Friendly! Close to shopping, schools and gentrified Old Town Torrance, this lushly landscaped building has all the amenities you need. Large 2-bedroom townhome is clean, bright and newly upgraded with plank flooring and carpeting.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05
6028 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,445
1120 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bed + 2 Bath apartment unit located within walking distance to the restaurants of the Hollywood Riviera and the beach. The unit comes with newer stainless-steel appliances including Fridge, Oven/Range, Microwave and Dishwasher.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Southwood
1 Unit Available
21345 Hawthorne Boulevard
21345 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1230 sqft
Beautiful condo freshly painted with new carpet in a convenient Torrance location.
City Guide for Torrance, CA

Torrance, California, is truly a special place. Located in Los Angeles County on the desirable Santa Monica Bay, Torrance is sandwiched squarely between the pricier neighborhoods of Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach and the vibrant Long Beach. The proximity to all sorts of varying neighborhood types and the comparatively lower rents makes Torrance a great place for practically everybody. Even you, because we know you’re special, too. There's an apartment in Torrance that's right for you.

We've established that Torrance looks great. So what? There are a lot of things in Los Angeles that look great, but don't have much else going for them. Well, like we said before, Torrance is truly a special place. The city operates 30 parks, including the Mardona Marsh Wildlife Preserve and Nature Center, a rare wetlands park with many species of native plants, hiking trails and nature classes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Torrance, CA

Torrance apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

