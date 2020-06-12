Apartment List
/
CA
/
torrance
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM

154 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Torrance, CA

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Carson
21 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1079 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
Delthome
10 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1120 sqft
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Delthome
4 Units Available
Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
900 sqft
Located near I-110 and 405. Close to the beach and area businesses at Del Amo Mall. On-site amenities include a sun deck and spa, pool, and grill area. Private, gated entrances. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:27am
Southwood Riviera
9 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
West Torrance
30 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Southwood Riviera
2 Units Available
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
938 sqft
Tranquil community with spacious apartments. Stunning pool and courtyard area, grill area, and laundry care center. All units include balcony or patio. Located near fine dining and shopping.

1 of 36

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211
1920 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1286 sqft
Executive 2 bedroom - Single level floorplan - Newly constructed two bedroom, two bathroom condo located in the highly sought after community of Redondo Beach.

1 of 25

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Southwood Riviera
1 Unit Available
23930 Los Codona Ave #217
23930 Los Codona Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1042 sqft
Large Quiet 2bd/2ba condo with gated garage parking - Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/fdntTDPr9CQ Utilities including cable, water, and trash Large 2bd/2ba Quiet top floor condo with 2 side-by-side parking.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
South Gardena
1 Unit Available
2001 Artesia Boulevard
2001 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1040 sqft
For residents 55 years old and older. This West facing condo has beautiful views of the hills and sunsets. Located just 1.5 miles from the beach, residents will also enjoy nearby conveniences of shopping and dining.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Olde Torrance
1 Unit Available
2349 Jefferson Street
2349 Jefferson Street, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1090 sqft
Your coveted home in "The Foundry" has arrived. Cute 2 Bed + 2 full Bath. Gourmet Kitchen w/ granite countertop, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included), & island/breakfast bar. Dining area. Spacious balcony off Living room.
Results within 1 mile of Torrance
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
South Redondo Beach
21 Units Available
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1029 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
South Redondo Beach
3 Units Available
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
A fantastic place to call home right on the beach. Outstanding amenities include spa, dry sauna, and game room. This private, gated community also features subterranean parking and easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
Harbor Gateway South
4 Units Available
La Corona Del Norte
21240 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1013 sqft
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes is conveniently located in Torrance, California. These newly renovated Apt.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
415 S. Prospect Ave.
415 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1037 sqft
SORRY, NO PETS. South Redondo Beach - The Carrousel II is the perfect beach seekers environment. It is a quiet beach living environment with lush landscaping, large units, balcony/patio, and covered parking.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2610 Mathews Avenue
2610 Mathews Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1566 sqft
2 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Townhouse for Lease.

1 of 2

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
314 S. Prospect Ave.
314 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
2 Story Townhome (No one above you or Below you) - Property Id: 281120 Spacious 2 Story 2 bed 1 1/2 bath Townhome (No one above you or below you) Enjoy you large private patio. Wood laminate floors throughout. Quartz Counter tops.

1 of 14

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2929 W. 190th Street
2929 West 190th Street, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Available 06/13/20 Redondo Beach $2275&up 2 bedroom 2 bath, pool/spa - Property Id: 113226 Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in gated 107 unit bldg close to shops, beach and freeway.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Palos Verdes Estates
1 Unit Available
2575 Via Campesina
2575 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,590
1238 sqft
Prestigious Palos Verdes Estates, Malaga Cove! condo 2Master-bedroom and 2bath. wake up to birds chirping, the Ocean breeze thru the eucalyptus trees. Walk to the Plaza, PV library, 3 minutes to beach, the Riviera.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
103 N Broadway
103 North Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1473 sqft
A+ location near the Redondo Beach Pier, Library, Farmers Market at Veterans Park, Restaurants, and most importantly, the BEACH! This newly painted 5 unit Cape Cod complex, is beautifully maintained with new landscaping and fencing throughout the

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2304 Huntington Lane
2304 Huntington Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
950 sqft
FABULOUS TOP LEVEL, FRONT UNIT OF 4-PLEX! Fantastic floor plan! Open and spacious yet a very quaint atmosphere! Both dining and living areas with balconies. Perfect light and ocean breeze. Bedrooms and baths a nice size.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Rolling Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
3605 W Hidden Lane
3605 West Hidden Lane, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1131 sqft
Welcome to the wonderful community of "The Estates" in the premier city of Rolling Hills Estates. Enjoy the lushly landscaped grounds and the ambiance of this beautiful End Unit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
4528 W 162nd
4528 West 162nd Street, Lawndale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
800 sqft
Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in one of the best locations of Lawndale.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
625 ESPLANADE
625 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1604 sqft
STEPS TO THE BEACH! SENSATIONAL OCEAN AND HARBOR VIEWS! EVERY ROOM HAS A VIEW! PRIME CORNER END UNIT! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH CORIAN COUNTERS! WONDERFUL UNIT THROUGHOUT! WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR ARE INCLUDED! WET BAR AND GAS FIREPLACE!

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Lomita
1 Unit Available
26006 Pennsylvania Avenue
26006 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
765 sqft
Welcome to this quiet cul-de-sac street in LOMITA PINES!! This open floorplan is a single level 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath,, 765sf home on the second floor in a charming 6-unit community on the border of Palos Verdes and Lomita.

June 2020 Torrance Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Torrance Rent Report. Torrance rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Torrance rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Torrance Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Torrance Rent Report. Torrance rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Torrance rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Torrance rents held steady over the past month

Torrance rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Torrance stand at $1,625 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,089 for a two-bedroom. Torrance's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Torrance, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Torrance

    As rents have increased in Torrance, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Torrance is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Torrance's median two-bedroom rent of $2,089 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Torrance.
    • While Torrance's rents rose over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Torrance than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Torrance is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTorrance 3 BedroomsTorrance Accessible ApartmentsTorrance Apartments under $1,600
    Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with GarageTorrance Apartments with GymTorrance Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTorrance Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTorrance Apartments with Parking
    Torrance Apartments with PoolTorrance Apartments with Washer-DryerTorrance Dog Friendly ApartmentsTorrance Furnished ApartmentsTorrance Pet Friendly PlacesTorrance Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
    Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
    Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
    Delthome

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-Los Angeles