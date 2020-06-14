Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:20 PM

143 Apartments for rent in Torrance, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Torrance renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
West Carson
22 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
West Torrance
29 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,585
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Delthome
11 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Northwest Torrance
5 Units Available
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New high-end interiors, large terraces, two pools and easy access to the 405 and the beach make Park View on Yukon both a luxurious retreat and gateway to the best of Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:29am
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
Harbor Gateway South
5 Units Available
Del Amo Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Hillside
1 Unit Available
2654 Pacific Coast
2654 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1012 sqft
Here is your chance to get into those great Torrance schools! A beautiful house in the Walteria area. Walk to Rolling Hills Mall with Trader Joe's, Whole Food, AMC theaters, and so much more. All appliances included in the rent. Undated bathroom.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Olde Torrance
1 Unit Available
2405 Torrance Blvd #A
2405 Torrance Boulevard, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
700 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom Apartment - Old Torrance - ADORABLE - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath apartment - located just off Acacia and Torrance Blvd.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Olde Torrance
1 Unit Available
1637 Cabrillo Ave
1637 Cabrillo Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
1650 sqft
Torrance Crossroads - Property Id: 296347 Hello- Great opportunity for a modern entrepreneur.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
1920 S. Pacific Coast Highway #211
1920 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Executive 2 bedroom - Single level floorplan - Newly constructed two bedroom, two bathroom condo located in the highly sought after community of Redondo Beach.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Walteria
1 Unit Available
24431 Hawthorne Blvd.
24431 Hawthorne Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Great Torrance 2 Bdrm - Property Id: 226267 Recently renovated 2nd floor 2 bedroom offers it all. Kitchen has quartz counters, open shelving, new stainless steel stove, built in washer/dryer.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Seaside
1 Unit Available
4511 Sharynne Ln
4511 Sharynne Lane, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1111 sqft
Great Seaside Home - Rare Great Home in Seaside Area. 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom. Central Heating System. Hardwood Floors Throughout the House, Tile Floors in the Kitchen, Laundry and Bathroom.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
4315 West 182nd Street
4315 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
513 sqft
Available to move in now is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment! Rent: $1750.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
Northeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
2313 185th Street
2313 185th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Address: 2313 W.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Windsong
1 Unit Available
3101 Plaza Del Amo
3101 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1446 sqft
Beautiful end-unit home in the Windsong gated community located popular Central Torrance at minutes away from Del Amo Fashion Center. This 3 Bed room and 2.5 bath, 1446 Sqft town house is bright and open floor plan.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Torrance Heights
1 Unit Available
3401 West 229th Place
3401 West 229th Place, Torrance, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,995
3300 sqft
Spectacular two story home in Torrance! Make this beautiful home yours today! Huge driveway and two car garage. Kitchen is a must see with stoned island cook top and gorgeous white cabinets throughout for a modern clean look.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Chatelaine
1 Unit Available
2300 Maple Street
2300 Maple Ave, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1713 sqft
"Chatelaine" which features 3 BEDROOMS and 3 Full BATHS with NEW WOOD FLOOR, NEW PAINT, UP DATED KITCHEN, NEW APPLIANCE.Two car attached garage with storage space. Close to Club house, swimming pool & spa, mail box and guest parkings. MUST SEE !

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Olde Torrance
1 Unit Available
2758 ORANGE AVENUE-7
2758 Orange Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
800 sqft
Pet Friendly! Close to shopping, schools and gentrified Old Town Torrance, this lushly landscaped building has all the amenities you need. Large 2-bedroom townhome is clean, bright and newly upgraded with plank flooring and carpeting.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05
6028 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,445
1120 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bed + 2 Bath apartment unit located within walking distance to the restaurants of the Hollywood Riviera and the beach. The unit comes with newer stainless-steel appliances including Fridge, Oven/Range, Microwave and Dishwasher.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
2737 Maricopa Street
2737 Maricopa Street, Torrance, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2500 sqft
Your awaited Free standing home in the gated community of "Belmar." Popular model with Spacious! 4 bedrooms + 3 baths. Gourmet Kitchen w/ granite countertop, refrigerator included, island/breakfast counter, & Open to Family room w/ dual fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Southwood Riviera
1 Unit Available
4002 W 234th Street
4002 West 234th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1516 sqft
s you pull up to the property in this quiet residential area, you will first notice the big grassy front yard and inviting porch for relaxing on a weekend afternoon.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Madrona
1 Unit Available
2891 Maricopa Street
2891 Maricopa Street, Torrance, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,450
3102 sqft
Beautiful detached home in the gated community, Belmar. This detached home has the largest floor plan and is move in ready.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Torrance Heights
1 Unit Available
3526 W 227th Place
3526 West 227th Place, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1382 sqft
Beautiful single-story home situated on a quiet street in South Torrance.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Olde Torrance
1 Unit Available
2349 Jefferson Street
2349 Jefferson Street, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1090 sqft
Your coveted home in "The Foundry" has arrived. Cute 2 Bed + 2 full Bath. Gourmet Kitchen w/ granite countertop, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included), & island/breakfast bar. Dining area. Spacious balcony off Living room.
City Guide for Torrance, CA

Torrance, California, is truly a special place. Located in Los Angeles County on the desirable Santa Monica Bay, Torrance is sandwiched squarely between the pricier neighborhoods of Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach and the vibrant Long Beach. The proximity to all sorts of varying neighborhood types and the comparatively lower rents makes Torrance a great place for practically everybody. Even you, because we know you’re special, too. There's an apartment in Torrance that's right for you.

We've established that Torrance looks great. So what? There are a lot of things in Los Angeles that look great, but don't have much else going for them. Well, like we said before, Torrance is truly a special place. The city operates 30 parks, including the Mardona Marsh Wildlife Preserve and Nature Center, a rare wetlands park with many species of native plants, hiking trails and nature classes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Torrance, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Torrance renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

