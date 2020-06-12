243 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Torrance, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Carson
22 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:29am
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
18229 Amie Avenue
18229 Amie Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2116 sqft
18229 Amie Avenue Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, 3BD/2.5BA, Craftsman Detached Townhome In A Great Location Close to Schools, Shopping & Beach!! - PROPERTY FEATURES * 3BR / 2.5BA * Approx.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Seaside
1 Unit Available
4511 Sharynne Ln
4511 Sharynne Lane, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1111 sqft
Great Seaside Home - Rare Great Home in Seaside Area. 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom. Central Heating System. Hardwood Floors Throughout the House, Tile Floors in the Kitchen, Laundry and Bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4302 Spencer Street
4302 Spencer Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2240 sqft
Welcome to the beautiful Spencer Estates, a gated community situated in the heart of West Torrance. This tranquil and quite community has it all just outside your door.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Southeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
23037 Pennsylvania Avenue
23037 Pennsylvania Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 23037 Pennsylvania Ave Torrance, CA 90501 - Rent: $2,995 Per Month - Deposit: $3,200 - Credit Score 600 or Better - Bedrooms: 3 -

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Northeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
2313 185th Street
2313 185th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Address: 2313 W.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
3470 West 170th Street
3470 170th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1600 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 3470 W.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Windsong
1 Unit Available
3101 Plaza Del Amo
3101 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1446 sqft
Beautiful end-unit home in the Windsong gated community located popular Central Torrance at minutes away from Del Amo Fashion Center. This 3 Bed room and 2.5 bath, 1446 Sqft town house is bright and open floor plan.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Olde Torrance
1 Unit Available
2311 Sepulveda Way
2311 Sepulveda Way, Torrance, CA
Desirable home in the Old Torrance area with excellent and desirable nearby schools. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Torrance Heights
1 Unit Available
3401 West 229th Place
3401 West 229th Place, Torrance, CA
Spectacular two story home in Torrance! Make this beautiful home yours today! Huge driveway and two car garage. Kitchen is a must see with stoned island cook top and gorgeous white cabinets throughout for a modern clean look.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Chatelaine
1 Unit Available
2300 Maple Avenue
2300 Maple Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1713 sqft
Move in ready 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath in the desirable gated community of Chatelaine. Lots of lights and airy with laminate flooring throughout the house.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
La Terraza
1 Unit Available
2801 Sepulveda Boulevard
2801 West Sepulveda Boulevard, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1809 sqft
Desired La Terraza community lease opportunity which is gated complex that has a pool and jacuzzi. Open floor plan with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Large living room with fireplace, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Southeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
1804 Middlebrook Road
1804 Middlebrook Road, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1742 sqft
Situated in a highly desirable tree-lined street in Torrance. This house has 1742 sqft with 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms. newer windows sliding doors, solar panels.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Chatelaine
1 Unit Available
2300 Maple Street
2300 Maple Ave, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1713 sqft
"Chatelaine" which features 3 BEDROOMS and 3 Full BATHS with NEW WOOD FLOOR, NEW PAINT, UP DATED KITCHEN, NEW APPLIANCE.Two car attached garage with storage space. Close to Club house, swimming pool & spa, mail box and guest parkings. MUST SEE !

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Olde Torrance
1 Unit Available
2032 Andreo Avenue
2032 Andreo Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Our office is proud to present 2032 Andreo. This classic California Bungalow is the detached front house on a duplex property.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
6028-6034 Pacific Coast Highway - 6034-05
6028 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,445
1120 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bed + 2 Bath apartment unit located within walking distance to the restaurants of the Hollywood Riviera and the beach. The unit comes with newer stainless-steel appliances including Fridge, Oven/Range, Microwave and Dishwasher.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Riviera
1 Unit Available
5611 Riviera Way
5611 Riviera Way, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1564 sqft
Welcome to this charming, beach inspired Hollywood Riviera home. This 3 BR, 2 BA home offers a open floor plan, newly painted kitchen cabinets, granite counters, recessed ceiling lights, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Southwood
1 Unit Available
21345 Hawthorne Boulevard
21345 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1230 sqft
Beautiful condo freshly painted with new carpet in a convenient Torrance location.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2737 Maricopa Street
2737 Maricopa Street, Torrance, CA
Your awaited Free standing home in the gated community of "Belmar." Popular model with Spacious! 4 bedrooms + 3 baths. Gourmet Kitchen w/ granite countertop, refrigerator included, island/breakfast counter, & Open to Family room w/ dual fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Southwood Riviera
1 Unit Available
4002 W 234th Street
4002 West 234th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1516 sqft
s you pull up to the property in this quiet residential area, you will first notice the big grassy front yard and inviting porch for relaxing on a weekend afternoon.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Park Plaza
1 Unit Available
2889 Plaza Del Amo
2889 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2285 sqft
Luxury Gated Community at “The Breakers”. Great OPEN FLOOR PLAN at Kitchen, Dining area and Family Room. Gourmet Kitchen, Tasteful Granite Counter top with cabinets.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Madrona
1 Unit Available
2891 Maricopa Street
2891 Maricopa Street, Torrance, CA
Beautiful detached home in the gated community, Belmar. This detached home has the largest floor plan and is move in ready.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Torrance Heights
1 Unit Available
3526 W 227th Place
3526 West 227th Place, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1382 sqft
Beautiful single-story home situated on a quiet street in South Torrance.

June 2020 Torrance Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Torrance Rent Report. Torrance rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Torrance rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Torrance Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Torrance Rent Report. Torrance rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Torrance rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Torrance rents held steady over the past month

Torrance rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Torrance stand at $1,625 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,089 for a two-bedroom. Torrance's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Torrance, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Torrance

    As rents have increased in Torrance, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Torrance is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Torrance's median two-bedroom rent of $2,089 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Torrance.
    • While Torrance's rents rose over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Torrance than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Torrance is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

