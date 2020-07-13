Apartment List
/
CA
/
torrance
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Torrance, CA with pool

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
West Carson
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,555
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Northwest Torrance
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New high-end interiors, large terraces, two pools and easy access to the 405 and the beach make Park View on Yukon both a luxurious retreat and gateway to the best of Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
2 Units Available
Delthome
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,228
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Delthome
Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
900 sqft
Located near I-110 and 405. Close to the beach and area businesses at Del Amo Mall. On-site amenities include a sun deck and spa, pool, and grill area. Private, gated entrances. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
West Torrance
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-110 and the 405 Freeway. These well-appointed apartments feature granite countertops, wood-style flooring, and lots of closet space. On-site grill area, game room, pool, and resident clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Southwood Riviera
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil community with spacious apartments. Stunning pool and courtyard area, grill area, and laundry care center. All units include balcony or patio. Located near fine dining and shopping.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Walteria
3140 NEWTON STREET G
3140 Newton Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit G Available 07/25/20 Newton Towers Apts-JULY MOVE IN SPECIAL - Property Id: 263486 Beautiful One Bedroom One Bathroom located at the foothills of Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Park Plaza
2825 Plaza Del Amo
2825 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1839 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Come check out this completely renovated end unit in the exclusive Park Plaza Estates gated community. This 2,119 square feet, 3 bedrooms, and 3 baths home has everything you are looking for. This home has it all.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Park Plaza
2889 Plaza Del Amo
2889 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
"Doheny" Model. Single family detached home in the prestigious gated community. Large family room with fireplace and open to kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters & maple wood cabinets.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02
6100 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom near Beach in Riviera Village - Property Id: 278265 Please text or call for showing Martin 424-237-7108 Bright and sunny 1 bed 1 bath unit in quite complex.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Olde Torrance
921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -25
921 Arlington Avenue, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet Friendly! Close to shopping, schools and gentrified Old Town Torrance, this lushly landscaped building has all the amenities you need. Large 1 unit is clean, bright freshly painted with new carpeting.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
635 PASEO DE LA PLAYA
635 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1371 sqft
Live life on vacation at Cote D'Azur Villas on the bluffs of Hollywood Riviera. This beachfront 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit has been updated with fresh paint and carpet. Open the windows and check out amazing, panoramic beach views.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
645 Paseo De La Playa
645 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1312 sqft
REAR CORNER PRIVATE UNIT - MEADOW / EUCALYPTUS AND OCEAN TREE FILTERED VIEWS , DUAL PANE WINDOW& SCREENS ,BEAUTIFUL NEWLY REMODELED 1 & 3/4 BATHS AND KITCHEN ( REFRIGERATOR -STOVE & DISHWASHER ) , WALL TO WALL CARPETS IN LIVING RM.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4302 Spencer Street
4302 Spencer Street, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
2240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the beautiful Spencer Estates, a gated community situated in the heart of West Torrance. This tranquil and quite community has it all just outside your door.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Torrance
4315 West 182nd Street
4315 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
513 sqft
Available to move in now is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment! Rent: $1750.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Olde Torrance
2349 Jefferson Street
2349 Jefferson Street, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1090 sqft
Here is an opportunity to lease a beautifully upgraded, fully furnished unit from the resort style condo complex, The Foundry! 2 bedroom/2 baths nestled above the lush courtyard's tropical setting.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
La Terraza
2801 Sepulveda Boulevard
2801 West Sepulveda Boulevard, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1809 sqft
Desired La Terraza community lease opportunity which is gated complex that has a pool and jacuzzi. Open floor plan with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Large living room with fireplace, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Southwood
21345 Hawthorne Boulevard
21345 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1230 sqft
Beautiful condo freshly painted with new carpet in a convenient Torrance location.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
121 Paseo De La Concha
121 Paseo De La Concha, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
965 sqft
Welcome to one of the best Redondo Beach area locations on Paseo de la Concha! This ground floor unit is only a few steps to the sand at Redondo Beach and Miramar “Dolphin” Park! The ocean breezes and sound of the waves will soothe you no matter

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Del Amo Fashion Center
3538 Torrance Boulevard
3538 Torrance Boulevard, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1699 sqft
A Family Pool Home Delight! This beautiful tri-level Town Home is in pristine condition and it features an “open” floor plan. It is located in the highly desirable Bungalows complex ~ an exclusive, private, and secured/gated community.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Walteria
3142 Newton St G409
3142 Newton Street, Torrance, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit G409 Available 07/25/20 Newton Towers Apts -JULY MOVE IN SPECIAL - Property Id: 206664 Beautiful One Bedroom One Bathroom located at the foothills of Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills.
Results within 1 mile of Torrance
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
4 Units Available
Lomita
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Capri in Lomita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
A fantastic place to call home right on the beach. Outstanding amenities include spa, dry sauna, and game room. This private, gated community also features subterranean parking and easy access to public transportation.

July 2020 Torrance Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Torrance Rent Report. Torrance rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Torrance rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Torrance Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Torrance Rent Report. Torrance rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Torrance rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Torrance rents declined slightly over the past month

Torrance rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Torrance stand at $1,622 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,084 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Torrance's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Torrance over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Torrance

    As rents have fallen slightly in Torrance, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Torrance is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Torrance's median two-bedroom rent of $2,084 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Torrance fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Torrance than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Torrance is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Torrance 1 BedroomsTorrance 2 BedroomsTorrance 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTorrance 3 BedroomsTorrance Accessible ApartmentsTorrance Apartments under $1,300Torrance Apartments under $1,400
    Torrance Apartments under $1,600Torrance Apartments with BalconyTorrance Apartments with GarageTorrance Apartments with GymTorrance Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTorrance Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTorrance Apartments with Parking
    Torrance Apartments with PoolTorrance Apartments with Washer-DryerTorrance Dog Friendly ApartmentsTorrance Furnished ApartmentsTorrance Pet Friendly PlacesTorrance Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
    Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
    Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Northwest TorranceSouthwood Riviera
    Delthome

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-Los Angeles