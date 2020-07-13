Apartment List
124 Apartments for rent in Torrance, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Torrance apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
25 Units Available
West Carson
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
18 Units Available
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,555
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Northwest Torrance
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New high-end interiors, large terraces, two pools and easy access to the 405 and the beach make Park View on Yukon both a luxurious retreat and gateway to the best of Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 10:27am
11 Units Available
Southwood Riviera
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
2 Units Available
Delthome
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,228
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 10:31am
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Harbor Gateway South
Harvard Villa Apartments
1648 W. Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
Security Deposit amount pending screening results.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Delthome
Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
900 sqft
Located near I-110 and 405. Close to the beach and area businesses at Del Amo Mall. On-site amenities include a sun deck and spa, pool, and grill area. Private, gated entrances. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
West Torrance
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-110 and the 405 Freeway. These well-appointed apartments feature granite countertops, wood-style flooring, and lots of closet space. On-site grill area, game room, pool, and resident clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Southwood Riviera
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil community with spacious apartments. Stunning pool and courtyard area, grill area, and laundry care center. All units include balcony or patio. Located near fine dining and shopping.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Torrance
18507 Burin Avenue
18507 Burin Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1048 sqft
House is available 1st week of August. I will be showing the property by appointment only. Please call/Text Meream at 310-625-3766.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
1911 Camino De La Costa
1911 Camino De La Costa, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1024 sqft
Beautiful renovated large 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment available July 20, 2020. The unit features new porcelain tile flooring, new carpet in bedrooms, granite counters, stainless appliances, recessed lighting and ceiling fans.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Park Plaza
2825 Plaza Del Amo
2825 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1839 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Come check out this completely renovated end unit in the exclusive Park Plaza Estates gated community. This 2,119 square feet, 3 bedrooms, and 3 baths home has everything you are looking for. This home has it all.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
5858 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 17
5858 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
852 sqft
Location, Location, Location! 2 bedroom 2 bath Apt - Property Id: 306141 Beautiful, Large 2 bedroom apartment with 2 balconies in South Redondo Beach, just minutes from the Hollywood Riviera and Beach.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
328 Paseo de la Playa #D
328 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1250 sqft
328 Paseo de la Playa #D Available 07/15/20 Oceanfront Townhome in Redondo Beach - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath, located to the rear of the complex, nestled above the other townhomes giving the upper balcony/living room a pristine ocean view.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Walteria
24431 Hawthorne Blvd
24431 Hawthorne Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
Stunning New 2bd/1ba in South Torrance! - Property Id: 224583 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Torrance
18229 Amie Avenue
18229 Amie Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2116 sqft
Beautiful, 3BD/2.5BA, Craftsman Detached Townhome In A Great Location Close to Schools, Shopping & Beach!! - PROPERTY FEATURES * 3BR / 2.5BA * Approx.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Park Plaza
2889 Plaza Del Amo
2889 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2000 sqft
"Doheny" Model. Single family detached home in the prestigious gated community. Large family room with fireplace and open to kitchen. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters & maple wood cabinets.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Delthome
3710 Garnet St.
3710 Garnet Street, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,275
372 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2830 W. 235TH ST.
2830 West 235th Street, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1055 sqft
Minutes away from major freeways 110, 105, & 405. Walking distance to El Camino College. Trash and water included. . Amenities: Laundry Room, Parking-Covered, Large Unit. Utilities: Water, Trash. Appliances: Dishwasher, Electric Stove.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Torrance
2313 185th Street
2313 185th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Address: 2313 W.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Delthome
3649 Emerald St.
3649 Emerald Street, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,525
351 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Walteria
3511 Senefeld Drive
3511 Senefeld Drive, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
818 sqft
Sweet sweet home in Walteria! Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, recessed lighting, granite counters and newer cabinets! Porcelain tile flooring in the kitchen and dining area! Hardwood flooring throughout! Both bedrooms feature ceiling

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Olde Torrance
921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -25
921 Arlington Avenue, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet Friendly! Close to shopping, schools and gentrified Old Town Torrance, this lushly landscaped building has all the amenities you need. Large 1 unit is clean, bright freshly painted with new carpeting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Torrance, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Torrance apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

