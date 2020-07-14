All apartments in Torrance
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza

23418 Anza Avenue · (424) 379-4520
Location

23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA 90505
Southwood Riviera

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23818-E · Avail. now

$2,799

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 23540-E · Avail. now

$2,799

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 23525-C · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The CitiZen South Bay on Anza.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
e-payments
online portal
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental market, granting residents a serene sense of home with the flexibility of a lease. Set along tree-lined streets within one of L.A.s most desirable beach-adjacent locales, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza offers luxurious and fully-appointed home retreats. Replete with every imaginable interior upgrade, each residence brings to fruition a modernized, home-centric California lifestyle. The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is thoughtfully set within a distinct neighborhood of Torrance, offering a beautifully verdant setting nearby celebrated entertainment, park space and beaches, with easy access to L.A.s key freeways. The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is within moments of an array of acclaimed restaurants and cafes, top-rated schools, the Torrance Memorial Medical Center, the brand new Del Amo Fashion Center and within five miles of L.A.s most pristine beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: Application fee is waived
Deposit: $500 on approved background
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
limit: 2
Dogs
deposit: $350
rent: $50
restrictions: Yes
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $35
restrictions: 25lbs
Parking Details: 1 Car Garage for each unit with storage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The CitiZen South Bay on Anza have any available units?
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza has 9 units available starting at $2,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does The CitiZen South Bay on Anza have?
Some of The CitiZen South Bay on Anza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The CitiZen South Bay on Anza currently offering any rent specials?
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The CitiZen South Bay on Anza pet-friendly?
Yes, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is pet friendly.
Does The CitiZen South Bay on Anza offer parking?
Yes, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza offers parking.
Does The CitiZen South Bay on Anza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The CitiZen South Bay on Anza have a pool?
No, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza does not have a pool.
Does The CitiZen South Bay on Anza have accessible units?
No, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza does not have accessible units.
Does The CitiZen South Bay on Anza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza has units with dishwashers.
