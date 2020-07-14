Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly e-payments online portal

Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental market, granting residents a serene sense of home with the flexibility of a lease. Set along tree-lined streets within one of L.A.s most desirable beach-adjacent locales, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza offers luxurious and fully-appointed home retreats. Replete with every imaginable interior upgrade, each residence brings to fruition a modernized, home-centric California lifestyle. The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is thoughtfully set within a distinct neighborhood of Torrance, offering a beautifully verdant setting nearby celebrated entertainment, park space and beaches, with easy access to L.A.s key freeways. The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is within moments of an array of acclaimed restaurants and cafes, top-rated schools, the Torrance Memorial Medical Center, the brand new Del Amo Fashion Center and within five miles of L.A.s most pristine beaches.