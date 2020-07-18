1158 Tivoli Lane #180

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

This beautiful two story corner unit is situated in the interior of the Le Parc community, adjacent to the mailboxes, guest parking, and pool. This home is a corner and only attached on one side. This stunning 2bed 2bath PLUS LOFT, is bright and cozy with high ceilings and lots of windows, mirrored closets,fire place and Washer/ dryer inside the unit.The downstairs has an open floor plan featuring an upgraded kitchen with new appliances and maple cabinetry. Lovely balcony in the front and sundeck behind the loft on the 3rd floor.2 car garage with remote in the back and extra parking spaces in the front. Excellent location, safe neighborhood, easy access to freeway, schools and mall. This is a must see!Please see link (see below) to the Covid-19 Industry Guidelines for Real Estate Transactions created by the California Department of Public Health. https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-real-estate.pdf Pictures from previous listing. Trash, sewer, water included per HOA.