Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1158 Tivoli Lane #180

1158 Tivoli Lane · (818) 825-3693
Location

1158 Tivoli Lane, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
This beautiful two story corner unit is situated in the interior of the Le Parc community, adjacent to the mailboxes, guest parking, and pool. This home is a corner and only attached on one side. This stunning 2bed 2bath PLUS LOFT, is bright and cozy with high ceilings and lots of windows, mirrored closets,fire place and Washer/ dryer inside the unit.The downstairs has an open floor plan featuring an upgraded kitchen with new appliances and maple cabinetry. Lovely balcony in the front and sundeck behind the loft on the 3rd floor.2 car garage with remote in the back and extra parking spaces in the front. Excellent location, safe neighborhood, easy access to freeway, schools and mall. This is a must see!Please see link (see below) to the Covid-19 Industry Guidelines for Real Estate Transactions created by the California Department of Public Health. https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-real-estate.pdf Pictures from previous listing. Trash, sewer, water included per HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1158 Tivoli Lane #180 have any available units?
1158 Tivoli Lane #180 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 1158 Tivoli Lane #180 have?
Some of 1158 Tivoli Lane #180's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1158 Tivoli Lane #180 currently offering any rent specials?
1158 Tivoli Lane #180 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1158 Tivoli Lane #180 pet-friendly?
No, 1158 Tivoli Lane #180 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 1158 Tivoli Lane #180 offer parking?
Yes, 1158 Tivoli Lane #180 offers parking.
Does 1158 Tivoli Lane #180 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1158 Tivoli Lane #180 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1158 Tivoli Lane #180 have a pool?
Yes, 1158 Tivoli Lane #180 has a pool.
Does 1158 Tivoli Lane #180 have accessible units?
No, 1158 Tivoli Lane #180 does not have accessible units.
Does 1158 Tivoli Lane #180 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1158 Tivoli Lane #180 does not have units with dishwashers.
