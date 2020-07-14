Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave recently renovated stainless steel granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Criterion Promenade offers unique and renovated apartments housed within a historic façade.



Our apartment homes have a modern, clean look that will make you feel right at home in within the gorgeous historical architecture. This Santa Monica, CA, community is made up of new residences of superior quality paired with classic design. Located on the corner of Third and Arizona Street, the property is just two blocks from Santa Monica Beach where you can relax and enjoy the beautiful California weather. Criterion Promenade overlooks the world-famous Third Street Promenade where there is a variety of fun things to do and see, as well as upscale shopping. Just steps away from your front door, you’ll find Santa Monica’s Farmer’s Market on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Plus, first-class gourmet dining, as well as both cultural and entertainment opportunities that aren’t found anywhere else. Feeling playful? The Pacific Park is just quick jaunt down the street for all your fun-loving adventures. T