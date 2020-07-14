All apartments in Santa Monica
Criterion Promenade

302 Arizona Avenue · (706) 666-5064
Location

302 Arizona Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Downtown Santa Monica

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 326 sqft

Unit 21 · Avail. Jul 19

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 326 sqft

Unit 25 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 326 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 27 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 569 sqft

Unit 32 · Avail. now

$2,745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 503 sqft

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 503 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Criterion Promenade.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Criterion Promenade offers unique and renovated apartments housed within a historic façade.

Our apartment homes have a modern, clean look that will make you feel right at home in within the gorgeous historical architecture. This Santa Monica, CA, community is made up of new residences of superior quality paired with classic design. Located on the corner of Third and Arizona Street, the property is just two blocks from Santa Monica Beach where you can relax and enjoy the beautiful California weather. Criterion Promenade overlooks the world-famous Third Street Promenade where there is a variety of fun things to do and see, as well as upscale shopping. Just steps away from your front door, you’ll find Santa Monica’s Farmer’s Market on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Plus, first-class gourmet dining, as well as both cultural and entertainment opportunities that aren’t found anywhere else. Feeling playful? The Pacific Park is just quick jaunt down the street for all your fun-loving adventures. T

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: 1st month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 25lbs
Parking Details: Parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Criterion Promenade have any available units?
Criterion Promenade has 7 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Criterion Promenade have?
Some of Criterion Promenade's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Criterion Promenade currently offering any rent specials?
Criterion Promenade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Criterion Promenade pet-friendly?
Yes, Criterion Promenade is pet friendly.
Does Criterion Promenade offer parking?
Yes, Criterion Promenade offers parking.
Does Criterion Promenade have units with washers and dryers?
No, Criterion Promenade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Criterion Promenade have a pool?
No, Criterion Promenade does not have a pool.
Does Criterion Promenade have accessible units?
No, Criterion Promenade does not have accessible units.
Does Criterion Promenade have units with dishwashers?
No, Criterion Promenade does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Criterion Promenade have units with air conditioning?
No, Criterion Promenade does not have units with air conditioning.
