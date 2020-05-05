All apartments in Santa Monica
Location

948 17th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Stunning Upper Level One Bedroom 1930s Spanish Charmer In Santa Monica - Nestled just south of Montana Avenue, this top level (corner) 1+1 with bonus room oozes with old world charm. Boasting 9ft ceilings throughout, gorgeous hardwoods and French windows, this historic 1930s Spanish style apartment home is truly a gem. The large living room overlooks a lushly landscaped courtyard, has French windows allowing in the natural light, built-in shelves and coat closet. Directly next to the living room is a bonus room that can be used for a den/office. A galley style kitchen that features granite counter tops, mosaic tile back splash and ample cabinet space. The kitchen comes with a full-size refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Just off the kitchen is a beautifully organized laundry room with a built in cabinet and stackable washer and dryer. There is a door off the laundry room that leads down to the single car garage. On the other side of the galley kitchen is a formal dining room great for entertaining. The bedroom is nicely sized with French windows and a cozy closet. The bathroom includes marble tiling throughout with a combination bathtub and shower. The complex is centrally located and minutes to the beach, shopping on Montana and minutes to the 405 freeway. The building has controlled access, partial paid utilities and is CAT friendly.

Terms: One-year minimum lease. Security deposit equal to one months rent on approved credit. Please call Martisa Mapp at 323-207-0833 to schedule a viewing.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5171132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 948 17th Street have any available units?
948 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 948 17th Street have?
Some of 948 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 948 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
948 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 948 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 948 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 948 17th Street offers parking.
Does 948 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 948 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 17th Street have a pool?
No, 948 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 948 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 948 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 948 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 948 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 948 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 948 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

