948 17th Street

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Stunning Upper Level One Bedroom 1930s Spanish Charmer In Santa Monica - Nestled just south of Montana Avenue, this top level (corner) 1+1 with bonus room oozes with old world charm. Boasting 9ft ceilings throughout, gorgeous hardwoods and French windows, this historic 1930s Spanish style apartment home is truly a gem. The large living room overlooks a lushly landscaped courtyard, has French windows allowing in the natural light, built-in shelves and coat closet. Directly next to the living room is a bonus room that can be used for a den/office. A galley style kitchen that features granite counter tops, mosaic tile back splash and ample cabinet space. The kitchen comes with a full-size refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Just off the kitchen is a beautifully organized laundry room with a built in cabinet and stackable washer and dryer. There is a door off the laundry room that leads down to the single car garage. On the other side of the galley kitchen is a formal dining room great for entertaining. The bedroom is nicely sized with French windows and a cozy closet. The bathroom includes marble tiling throughout with a combination bathtub and shower. The complex is centrally located and minutes to the beach, shopping on Montana and minutes to the 405 freeway. The building has controlled access, partial paid utilities and is CAT friendly.



Terms: One-year minimum lease. Security deposit equal to one months rent on approved credit. Please call Martisa Mapp at 323-207-0833 to schedule a viewing.



No Dogs Allowed



