938 12TH Street
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:12 AM

938 12TH Street

938 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

938 12th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Elegant curb appeal - Luxury two bedroom, two and a half bath, plus family room on one level. Features include high ceilings, hardwood floors, crown molding, recessed lighting, granite counter tops, Sub Zero refrigerator, french doors to private patio, both bedrooms have their own bathrooms, A/C, washer dryer in unit - Secured building - elevator to 2 car side by side parking. Unit is located in one of the most desirable areas - north of Wilshire blvd. in Santa Monica. Convenient to shopping, coffee houses, restaurants, 3rd St. Promenade and beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 12TH Street have any available units?
938 12TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 938 12TH Street have?
Some of 938 12TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 12TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
938 12TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 12TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 938 12TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 938 12TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 938 12TH Street offers parking.
Does 938 12TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 938 12TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 12TH Street have a pool?
No, 938 12TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 938 12TH Street have accessible units?
No, 938 12TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 938 12TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 938 12TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 938 12TH Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 938 12TH Street has units with air conditioning.
