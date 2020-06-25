All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 937 18th Street #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
937 18th Street #3
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:24 AM

937 18th Street #3

937 18th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

937 18th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Premier, contemporary Santa Monica 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom condo in pristine condition situated in prime, sought-after North of Wilshire neighborhood, a short distance from the beach and steps away from renowned Montana shops & dining. Inviting, open floor plan boasts a 130-inch Panasonic TV projection system with spacious patio that wraps around from living room to master bedroom. Acclaimed school district, Franklin Elementary and Lincoln Middle School. Two-car, side-by-side parking, in secure, gated community garage. Arlo security system. Pets allowed. Enjoy the finest of coastal living and be prepared to cherish this healthy and exclusive lifestyle.

Showings by appointment only. Please call Felix for details: (310) 795-9988

Broker/Agent does not guarantee the accuracy of the square footage,

(RLNE4781993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 18th Street #3 have any available units?
937 18th Street #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
Is 937 18th Street #3 currently offering any rent specials?
937 18th Street #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 18th Street #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 937 18th Street #3 is pet friendly.
Does 937 18th Street #3 offer parking?
Yes, 937 18th Street #3 offers parking.
Does 937 18th Street #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 18th Street #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 18th Street #3 have a pool?
No, 937 18th Street #3 does not have a pool.
Does 937 18th Street #3 have accessible units?
No, 937 18th Street #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 937 18th Street #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 937 18th Street #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 937 18th Street #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 937 18th Street #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles