937 18th Street #3

- Premier, contemporary Santa Monica 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom condo in pristine condition situated in prime, sought-after North of Wilshire neighborhood, a short distance from the beach and steps away from renowned Montana shops & dining. Inviting, open floor plan boasts a 130-inch Panasonic TV projection system with spacious patio that wraps around from living room to master bedroom. Acclaimed school district, Franklin Elementary and Lincoln Middle School. Two-car, side-by-side parking, in secure, gated community garage. Arlo security system. Pets allowed. Enjoy the finest of coastal living and be prepared to cherish this healthy and exclusive lifestyle.



