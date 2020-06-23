920 BERKELEY Street

Amenities

FLEXIBLE lease terms available! Gated and private 3 bedroom + 2 bath perched on the Berkeley Hill! Exceptional location just south of Montana Avenue on one of the most sought after "college streets" with lovely ocean views! Bedrooms and baths on upper level with a lower family room/bonus space. Courtyard entry and nice patio spaces. Near the top of the hill in Franklin School District. Ocean and sunset views from living room and flexible-use office/sun room. Nearly 2,500 sqft of interior space, charming curb-appeal, hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces and plenty of storage! Freshly painted, new flooring, new kitchen cabinetry and appliances. Backyard patio with pretty garden space as well. Close to Bristol Farms, Montana Ave & Brentwood! Please call for SHORT-TERM rate/inquiries.