Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
920 BERKELEY Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

920 BERKELEY Street

920 Berkeley Street · No Longer Available
Location

920 Berkeley Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
FLEXIBLE lease terms available! Gated and private 3 bedroom + 2 bath perched on the Berkeley Hill! Exceptional location just south of Montana Avenue on one of the most sought after "college streets" with lovely ocean views! Bedrooms and baths on upper level with a lower family room/bonus space. Courtyard entry and nice patio spaces. Near the top of the hill in Franklin School District. Ocean and sunset views from living room and flexible-use office/sun room. Nearly 2,500 sqft of interior space, charming curb-appeal, hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces and plenty of storage! Freshly painted, new flooring, new kitchen cabinetry and appliances. Backyard patio with pretty garden space as well. Close to Bristol Farms, Montana Ave & Brentwood! Please call for SHORT-TERM rate/inquiries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 BERKELEY Street have any available units?
920 BERKELEY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 920 BERKELEY Street have?
Some of 920 BERKELEY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 BERKELEY Street currently offering any rent specials?
920 BERKELEY Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 BERKELEY Street pet-friendly?
No, 920 BERKELEY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 920 BERKELEY Street offer parking?
Yes, 920 BERKELEY Street does offer parking.
Does 920 BERKELEY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 BERKELEY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 BERKELEY Street have a pool?
No, 920 BERKELEY Street does not have a pool.
Does 920 BERKELEY Street have accessible units?
No, 920 BERKELEY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 920 BERKELEY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 BERKELEY Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 920 BERKELEY Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 BERKELEY Street does not have units with air conditioning.
