Santa Monica, CA
918 9th Street
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:53 PM

918 9th Street

918 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

918 9th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Santa Monica location just blocks from the Beach by Lincoln and Montana.. Very spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse/condo with laminate flooring and tile, all appliances included, central a/c, fire place, patio and upper deck, 2 car garage with private entrance, washer/dryer in unit.

BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 9th Street have any available units?
918 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 918 9th Street have?
Some of 918 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
918 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 918 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 918 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 918 9th Street does offer parking.
Does 918 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 9th Street have a pool?
No, 918 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 918 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 918 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 918 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 918 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 918 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 918 9th Street has units with air conditioning.
