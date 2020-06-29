903 7th st JR1B

Amenities
WALK TO THE BEACH! FURNISHED SECOND FLOOR JR 1BR - Property Id: 85163
FURNISHED, FREE UTILITIES, NO PETS. MONTH-TO-MONTH LEASE OPTION.
Newly renovated, bright, upper-level unit with hardwood floors, original artwork, and four windows facing two directions. This Jr. 1 BR has a bed and closet in a separate room next to the living area. It is completely furnished and comes with a desk, sofa, ceiling fan, TV, DVD Player, etc. The kitchen has a gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, cookware, silverware, dishes. Rent includes all the utilities (electricity, gas, water, trash pickup, wireless Internet, HDTV with 182 channels).
The building is well-maintained, quiet and located in the best neighborhood: just one block from Montana Avenue (stores and restaurants), and within walking distance to the beach and the 3rd Street Promenade. There is also a bike rack with beach cruisers to borrow.
Please use the form on this website or click reply to ask questions and schedule a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85163
Property Id 85163
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5375897)