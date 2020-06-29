All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

903 7th st JR1B

903 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

903 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
all utils included
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bike storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bike storage
internet access
WALK TO THE BEACH! FURNISHED SECOND FLOOR JR 1BR - Property Id: 85163

FURNISHED, FREE UTILITIES, NO PETS. MONTH-TO-MONTH LEASE OPTION.

Newly renovated, bright, upper-level unit with hardwood floors, original artwork, and four windows facing two directions. This Jr. 1 BR has a bed and closet in a separate room next to the living area. It is completely furnished and comes with a desk, sofa, ceiling fan, TV, DVD Player, etc. The kitchen has a gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, cookware, silverware, dishes. Rent includes all the utilities (electricity, gas, water, trash pickup, wireless Internet, HDTV with 182 channels).

The building is well-maintained, quiet and located in the best neighborhood: just one block from Montana Avenue (stores and restaurants), and within walking distance to the beach and the 3rd Street Promenade. There is also a bike rack with beach cruisers to borrow.

Please use the form on this website or click reply to ask questions and schedule a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85163
Property Id 85163

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5375897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 7th st JR1B have any available units?
903 7th st JR1B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 903 7th st JR1B have?
Some of 903 7th st JR1B's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 7th st JR1B currently offering any rent specials?
903 7th st JR1B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 7th st JR1B pet-friendly?
No, 903 7th st JR1B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 903 7th st JR1B offer parking?
No, 903 7th st JR1B does not offer parking.
Does 903 7th st JR1B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 7th st JR1B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 7th st JR1B have a pool?
No, 903 7th st JR1B does not have a pool.
Does 903 7th st JR1B have accessible units?
No, 903 7th st JR1B does not have accessible units.
Does 903 7th st JR1B have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 7th st JR1B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 7th st JR1B have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 7th st JR1B does not have units with air conditioning.

