Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
842 11TH Street
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:59 AM

842 11TH Street

842 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

842 11th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Located just a half block South of Montana, this completely renovated unit is full of natural sunlight and beautiful detailing/finishes. Highlights of this private unit include updated kitchen with gorgeous back splash, new appliances and new hardwood flooring throughout. The apartment features 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths with built-in/walk-in closet space in the master. Bathrooms are updated with subway tile showers and new vanities. One of the only units in the small, quiet building that has its own large patio/garden space. The building is gated and offers 2 covered parking spaces in a secure garage. Coveted location is moments away from best dining, shopping and entertainment Santa Monica has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 11TH Street have any available units?
842 11TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 842 11TH Street have?
Some of 842 11TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 11TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
842 11TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 11TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 842 11TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 842 11TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 842 11TH Street offers parking.
Does 842 11TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 842 11TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 11TH Street have a pool?
No, 842 11TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 842 11TH Street have accessible units?
No, 842 11TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 842 11TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 842 11TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 842 11TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 842 11TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
