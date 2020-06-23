All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 842 11TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
842 11TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

842 11TH Street

842 10th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Wilshire-Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

842 10th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This absolutely stunning and completely remodeled 3,500+ sq ft unit is one of the largest and highest quality apartment offerings to hit the market in this A+ Santa Monica location. Located less than a block from trendy Montana Avenue, this amazing Single Family home alternative was re-imagined and transformed with only the finest detailing and finishes. This sprawling unit occupies a full floor of this quiet building, creating privacy and the feeling of living in your own home. Highlights of this 5 bed/6 bath layout including amazing kitchen with Sub Zero Fridge, Wolfe Range & Hood, Italian Subway tile, dining area and huge family room/kids play area. Living room boasts new hardwood flooring, custom crown molding and large balcony, ideal for entertaining. The bathrooms offer new vanities, custom tiling and imported fixtures. All 5 bedrooms are fitted with Custom closets/cabinetry. Tenant will have 3 parking spots and 3 custom storage closets. Luxury SM living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 11TH Street have any available units?
842 11TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 842 11TH Street have?
Some of 842 11TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 11TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
842 11TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 11TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 842 11TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 842 11TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 842 11TH Street offers parking.
Does 842 11TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 842 11TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 11TH Street have a pool?
No, 842 11TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 842 11TH Street have accessible units?
No, 842 11TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 842 11TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 842 11TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 842 11TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 842 11TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles