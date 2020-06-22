831 14th Street #3

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Glamorous Santa Monica Split Level Condo Minutes to the Beach - As you walk through the double doors into this split-level condominium, you’ll be blown away by the labor of love that went into this beautifully remodeled home. There is brand-new recessed lighting and wood floors throughout. For your guest, conveniently located just off the living room is a powder room. From the living room which includes a romantic fireplace and large windows, you can take a few steps up to the bedroom suites or a few steps down to the newly remodeled kitchen. The kitchen includes brand-new countertops, stainless steel appliances and has a garden window great for growing your favorite herbs. Directly next to the kitchen is a formal dining area with brand-new custom buffet cabinets. Also, on this level you can entertain or relax on your private patio. The attached 2-car garage has a private entrance and is located just off the kitchen. There is also a laundry closet with washer & dryer hook-ups. A few steps down from the kitchen is an ENORMOUS bonus room with sky-lights to boot! This bonus room can be used as a 3rd bedroom, home office or gym. Back upstairs are very unique loft-style dual master suites! Both bedrooms have wood beam ceilings, ample closets space with sliding mirrored doors and double doors that allow you to look down onto the living room. Both en-suite bathrooms have brand-new custom tile and plenty of counter space. A few steps up is another bonus room which is perfect for a home library and additional outdoor living on the rooftop deck. This condo community is situated in the highly south out Wilshire Montana neighborhood of Santa Monica and minutes to Lincoln Middle School, 3rd Street Promenade and Santa Monica Beach.



Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. HOA is included in the rent. Pets allowed with an additional deposit (maximum weight 30lbs). Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5858328)