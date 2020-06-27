821 12 Crestmoore Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities internet access

Light-filled 1-bedroom carriage house with a private entrance and a small patio on a quiet street in the heart of Venice Beach - near Abbot Kinney, Beach, Santa Monica, bus stations and rideshare. Thoughtfully furnished for optimal use of the space and comfort:

? comfortable queen bed with a memory foam mattress topper in the bedroom and soft cotton bedding, anti-allergenic pillows and duvets

? sofa expands to a queen-sized bed to accommodate a guest.

? small enclosed patio and a sunny porch

? kitchen with a fridge, gas range and microwave, electric kettle, toaster; dishes, kitchen utensils, and silverware.

? bath room with a tub, lush towels and hairdryer.

? large walk-in closet.

? Flat screen, cable TV and high-speed internet

? Iron and ironing board

Washer/ dryer on property

1 month or longer