821 12 Crestmoore Place

Amenities
Light-filled 1-bedroom carriage house with a private entrance and a small patio on a quiet street in the heart of Venice Beach - near Abbot Kinney, Beach, Santa Monica, bus stations and rideshare. Thoughtfully furnished for optimal use of the space and comfort:
? comfortable queen bed with a memory foam mattress topper in the bedroom and soft cotton bedding, anti-allergenic pillows and duvets
? sofa expands to a queen-sized bed to accommodate a guest.
? small enclosed patio and a sunny porch
? kitchen with a fridge, gas range and microwave, electric kettle, toaster; dishes, kitchen utensils, and silverware.
? bath room with a tub, lush towels and hairdryer.
? large walk-in closet.
? Flat screen, cable TV and high-speed internet
? Iron and ironing board
Washer/ dryer on property
1 month or longer