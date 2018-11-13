808 Princeton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Massive 2BR/2BA Apartment Dual Master Suite in Prime Santa Monica right next to Brentwood Country Club on Montana and Princeton. Central A/C and Heat. One of the best neighborhoods in all of Los Angeles. Plank Flooring in massive dining and living room sections. Tons of natural light, huge closets, dual oven, amazing and unique Kitchen Garden Air Window with black framing. Perfect for decor, plants, artwork. Large and expansive bedrooms featuring large closets, master has a very large walk in closet. Tons of Storage space. Laundry on-site. Tandem Parking for 2 cars in gated and secure garage.



If you are moving from NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA to experience the best bars/restaurants/shops.



Local Employers:



SnapChat, Honest Company, Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text please on initial contact for efficiency purposes)



12 month lease

OAC



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/808-princeton-st-santa-monica-ca-90403-usa/034858df-5408-4320-8c76-09a6800ebb0a



(RLNE5661119)