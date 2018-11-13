All apartments in Santa Monica
808 Princeton Street

808 Princeton Street · No Longer Available
Location

808 Princeton Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Massive 2BR/2BA Apartment Dual Master Suite in Prime Santa Monica right next to Brentwood Country Club on Montana and Princeton. Central A/C and Heat. One of the best neighborhoods in all of Los Angeles. Plank Flooring in massive dining and living room sections. Tons of natural light, huge closets, dual oven, amazing and unique Kitchen Garden Air Window with black framing. Perfect for decor, plants, artwork. Large and expansive bedrooms featuring large closets, master has a very large walk in closet. Tons of Storage space. Laundry on-site. Tandem Parking for 2 cars in gated and secure garage.

If you are moving from NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA to experience the best bars/restaurants/shops.

Local Employers:

SnapChat, Honest Company, Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text please on initial contact for efficiency purposes)

12 month lease
OAC

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/808-princeton-st-santa-monica-ca-90403-usa/034858df-5408-4320-8c76-09a6800ebb0a

(RLNE5661119)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Princeton Street have any available units?
808 Princeton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 808 Princeton Street have?
Some of 808 Princeton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Princeton Street currently offering any rent specials?
808 Princeton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Princeton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 Princeton Street is pet friendly.
Does 808 Princeton Street offer parking?
Yes, 808 Princeton Street offers parking.
Does 808 Princeton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 Princeton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Princeton Street have a pool?
No, 808 Princeton Street does not have a pool.
Does 808 Princeton Street have accessible units?
No, 808 Princeton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Princeton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 Princeton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Princeton Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 808 Princeton Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
