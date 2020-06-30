All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 745 NAVY Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
745 NAVY Street
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:07 AM

745 NAVY Street

745 Navy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Ocean Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

745 Navy Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Winning architectural contemporary. Featured in DWELL magazine, this home has a unique design with wonderful light, space, privacy and innovation. Featuring floor-to-ceiling glass walls, stainless steel kitchen, security system and remotely operable skylights for energy efficiency. This one of a kind Beach Bungalow is excellently located to Rose Ave, Main Street, Wholefoods and everything this beach community has to offer. Great rental. Tenant Occupied, 24 hour notice to show AVAILABLE JUNE 15, 2017 Tenant to pay all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 NAVY Street have any available units?
745 NAVY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 745 NAVY Street have?
Some of 745 NAVY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 NAVY Street currently offering any rent specials?
745 NAVY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 NAVY Street pet-friendly?
No, 745 NAVY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 745 NAVY Street offer parking?
Yes, 745 NAVY Street offers parking.
Does 745 NAVY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 NAVY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 NAVY Street have a pool?
No, 745 NAVY Street does not have a pool.
Does 745 NAVY Street have accessible units?
No, 745 NAVY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 745 NAVY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 NAVY Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 745 NAVY Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 745 NAVY Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles