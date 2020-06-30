745 NAVY Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Winning architectural contemporary. Featured in DWELL magazine, this home has a unique design with wonderful light, space, privacy and innovation. Featuring floor-to-ceiling glass walls, stainless steel kitchen, security system and remotely operable skylights for energy efficiency. This one of a kind Beach Bungalow is excellently located to Rose Ave, Main Street, Wholefoods and everything this beach community has to offer. Great rental. Tenant Occupied, 24 hour notice to show AVAILABLE JUNE 15, 2017 Tenant to pay all utilities.