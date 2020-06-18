707 EUCLID ST

Amenities

Short term fully-furnished summer lease in Ideal North of Montana Location, within close proximity to shops, cafes, restaurants and the beach. Spend your summer days lounging in the private backyard or entertaining family and friends in the picturesque outdoor dining and bbq area. Available from the beginning of June until the end of August, on a month-to-month term, or possibility of a longer term. Single-level 3-bed-3.5 bath home with it's own private entrance; second story not included.