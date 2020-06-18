All apartments in Santa Monica
707 EUCLID ST
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:29 AM

707 EUCLID ST

707 Euclid Street · (213) 280-0247
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

707 Euclid Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$22,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

parking
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Short term fully-furnished summer lease in Ideal North of Montana Location, within close proximity to shops, cafes, restaurants and the beach. Spend your summer days lounging in the private backyard or entertaining family and friends in the picturesque outdoor dining and bbq area. Available from the beginning of June until the end of August, on a month-to-month term, or possibility of a longer term. Single-level 3-bed-3.5 bath home with it's own private entrance; second story not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 EUCLID ST have any available units?
707 EUCLID ST has a unit available for $22,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 707 EUCLID ST currently offering any rent specials?
707 EUCLID ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 EUCLID ST pet-friendly?
No, 707 EUCLID ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 707 EUCLID ST offer parking?
Yes, 707 EUCLID ST does offer parking.
Does 707 EUCLID ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 EUCLID ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 EUCLID ST have a pool?
No, 707 EUCLID ST does not have a pool.
Does 707 EUCLID ST have accessible units?
No, 707 EUCLID ST does not have accessible units.
Does 707 EUCLID ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 EUCLID ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 EUCLID ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 EUCLID ST does not have units with air conditioning.
