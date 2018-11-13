614 14TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool hot tub

Located just north of Montana Ave. and within walking distance to trendy shops and restaurants. This neighborhood is very popular with its close proximity to the beach, sidewalks and local shops and restaurants. This 4 bdrm and 3.5 bath contemporary has been remodeled throughout. The kitchen opens to the backyard and includes a breakfast area, large subzero refrigerator & stainless steel appliances. The backyard features a large pool, spa, grassy yard & privacy. The luxurious master suite is spacious with serene views of the backyard and features a coffee bar with sink and under counter refrigerator. The master bath has heated floors, a steam shower and spa tub. There are also generous closets with built-ins. 3 bedrooms up and one downstairs. A large fam/liv with high ceilings and views to the pool can easily accommodate many visitors. A Large balc facing west* to enjoy sunsets or dine under the stars.