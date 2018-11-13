All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 614 14TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
614 14TH Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

614 14TH Street

614 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
North of Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

614 14th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
hot tub
Located just north of Montana Ave. and within walking distance to trendy shops and restaurants. This neighborhood is very popular with its close proximity to the beach, sidewalks and local shops and restaurants. This 4 bdrm and 3.5 bath contemporary has been remodeled throughout. The kitchen opens to the backyard and includes a breakfast area, large subzero refrigerator & stainless steel appliances. The backyard features a large pool, spa, grassy yard & privacy. The luxurious master suite is spacious with serene views of the backyard and features a coffee bar with sink and under counter refrigerator. The master bath has heated floors, a steam shower and spa tub. There are also generous closets with built-ins. 3 bedrooms up and one downstairs. A large fam/liv with high ceilings and views to the pool can easily accommodate many visitors. A Large balc facing west* to enjoy sunsets or dine under the stars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 14TH Street have any available units?
614 14TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 614 14TH Street have?
Some of 614 14TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 14TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
614 14TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 14TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 614 14TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 614 14TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 614 14TH Street does offer parking.
Does 614 14TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 614 14TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 14TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 614 14TH Street has a pool.
Does 614 14TH Street have accessible units?
No, 614 14TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 614 14TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 14TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 614 14TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 14TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles