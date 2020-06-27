All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:26 PM

602 MARINE Street

602 Marine Street · No Longer Available
Location

602 Marine Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This fully renovated 2 bed, 2 bath craftsman home makes the most of Santa Monica living. Enter the home into a bright living room with vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, and skylights throughout that offer abundant natural light. The beautifully updated kitchen is equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances and soft-close cabinets. Both bedrooms have private bathrooms and ample closet space. The open floor plan also includes a bonus den and an office space. Great for indoor outdoor living, this home has a deck that is perfect for barbecuing and entertaining under Santa Monica sunsets. Other features include in unit washer and dryer, brand new water conscious landscaping, hardwood floors, and ample parking both in the garage and on the gated driveway. Just minutes from Whole Foods, Main St, and the beach, this house is an absolute gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 MARINE Street have any available units?
602 MARINE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 602 MARINE Street have?
Some of 602 MARINE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 MARINE Street currently offering any rent specials?
602 MARINE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 MARINE Street pet-friendly?
No, 602 MARINE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 602 MARINE Street offer parking?
Yes, 602 MARINE Street offers parking.
Does 602 MARINE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 MARINE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 MARINE Street have a pool?
No, 602 MARINE Street does not have a pool.
Does 602 MARINE Street have accessible units?
No, 602 MARINE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 602 MARINE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 MARINE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 MARINE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 MARINE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
