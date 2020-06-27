602 MARINE Street

Amenities

This fully renovated 2 bed, 2 bath craftsman home makes the most of Santa Monica living. Enter the home into a bright living room with vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, and skylights throughout that offer abundant natural light. The beautifully updated kitchen is equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances and soft-close cabinets. Both bedrooms have private bathrooms and ample closet space. The open floor plan also includes a bonus den and an office space. Great for indoor outdoor living, this home has a deck that is perfect for barbecuing and entertaining under Santa Monica sunsets. Other features include in unit washer and dryer, brand new water conscious landscaping, hardwood floors, and ample parking both in the garage and on the gated driveway. Just minutes from Whole Foods, Main St, and the beach, this house is an absolute gem!