Beautifully furnished, two-bedroom, two-bathroom lease in the A. Quincy Jones' Oceanaire building. This unit has south facing views, overlooking grand magnolia trees and also looks west out to the ocean from the extra-large, patio. The patio runs the length of the unit, and creates an indoor/outdoor space to enjoy the sun. Available now until February 14, 2020, when Cupid moves in. Gym, doorman and Zen meditation garden. No pets please.