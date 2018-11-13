All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

521 Montana Avenue #211

521 Montana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

521 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
North of Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
sauna
Enjoy California living at its best in this beautiful and meticulously remodeled 1 bedroom condo in prime Santa Monica. Located on Montana Avenue just a few blocks from the local amenities, shopping, and restaurants. Only moments to downtown, 3rd street promenade, the pier and the beach. Renovated chef's kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances. Spacious living area with lots of natural light, separate dining area and private balcony. Well-sized bedroom with huge walk-in closet and additional built-ins. Full bath features separate shower and bathtub as well as water closet. Building amenities include secure entry, pool, sauna, gym and gated parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Montana Avenue #211 have any available units?
521 Montana Avenue #211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 521 Montana Avenue #211 have?
Some of 521 Montana Avenue #211's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Montana Avenue #211 currently offering any rent specials?
521 Montana Avenue #211 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Montana Avenue #211 pet-friendly?
No, 521 Montana Avenue #211 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 521 Montana Avenue #211 offer parking?
Yes, 521 Montana Avenue #211 does offer parking.
Does 521 Montana Avenue #211 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Montana Avenue #211 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Montana Avenue #211 have a pool?
Yes, 521 Montana Avenue #211 has a pool.
Does 521 Montana Avenue #211 have accessible units?
No, 521 Montana Avenue #211 does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Montana Avenue #211 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 Montana Avenue #211 has units with dishwashers.
Does 521 Montana Avenue #211 have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 Montana Avenue #211 does not have units with air conditioning.
