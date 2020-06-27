All apartments in Santa Monica
520 MONTANA Avenue

520 Montana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

520 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Breath taking luxury/custom remodel on coveted Montana Avenue. This rare, single level penthouse (corner) unit has undergone a complete transformation, almost a full year in the making and featuring only the finest in taste, detailing and craftsmanship. Highlights include white oak hardwood flooring throughout, grand living room with views of tree-lined Montana, beautiful Beachwood-tiled fireplace facade and West facing covered patio. Entertainer's kitchen offers a breakfast bar, a waterfall island comprised of quartz counter tops, all new appliances and built-in custom cabinetry. Spacious Master suite boasts large walk in closet with custom cabinetry and bathroom with Carrera tile throughout, man-made quartz counter tops and all new fixtures. Brand new 3rd bathroom (powder) was also added to the floor plan. Ideal west of 7th St location is just 5 blocks to the beach and close to the best shopping, dining and entertainment Santa Monica has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 MONTANA Avenue have any available units?
520 MONTANA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 520 MONTANA Avenue have?
Some of 520 MONTANA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 MONTANA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
520 MONTANA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 MONTANA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 520 MONTANA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 520 MONTANA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 520 MONTANA Avenue offers parking.
Does 520 MONTANA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 MONTANA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 MONTANA Avenue have a pool?
No, 520 MONTANA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 520 MONTANA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 520 MONTANA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 520 MONTANA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 MONTANA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 MONTANA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 MONTANA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
