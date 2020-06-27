520 MONTANA Avenue

Amenities

Breath taking luxury/custom remodel on coveted Montana Avenue. This rare, single level penthouse (corner) unit has undergone a complete transformation, almost a full year in the making and featuring only the finest in taste, detailing and craftsmanship. Highlights include white oak hardwood flooring throughout, grand living room with views of tree-lined Montana, beautiful Beachwood-tiled fireplace facade and West facing covered patio. Entertainer's kitchen offers a breakfast bar, a waterfall island comprised of quartz counter tops, all new appliances and built-in custom cabinetry. Spacious Master suite boasts large walk in closet with custom cabinetry and bathroom with Carrera tile throughout, man-made quartz counter tops and all new fixtures. Brand new 3rd bathroom (powder) was also added to the floor plan. Ideal west of 7th St location is just 5 blocks to the beach and close to the best shopping, dining and entertainment Santa Monica has to offer.