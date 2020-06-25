All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:59 AM

519 CALIFORNIA Avenue

519 California Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

519 California Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Spacious 1200 sq ft 2 bed 2 baths in coveted Santa Monica location. Less than 1/2 a mile from Ocean Ave and mere blocks from 3rd street promenade home to an abundance of the West side's best shops and restaurants, this property is a must-see. The unit features a spacious living and dining room area that opens up to a private balcony offering a lovely outdoor area to relax and entertain as well as an abundance of natural interior lighting. Fully fitted kitchen featuring a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, & microwave. Both bedrooms extend off opposite ends of the living room and feature full bathrooms. One garage parking space included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 CALIFORNIA Avenue have any available units?
519 CALIFORNIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 519 CALIFORNIA Avenue have?
Some of 519 CALIFORNIA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 CALIFORNIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
519 CALIFORNIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 CALIFORNIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 519 CALIFORNIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 519 CALIFORNIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 519 CALIFORNIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 519 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 CALIFORNIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 519 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 519 CALIFORNIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 519 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 519 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 CALIFORNIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 519 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
