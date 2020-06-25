519 CALIFORNIA Avenue

Amenities

Spacious 1200 sq ft 2 bed 2 baths in coveted Santa Monica location. Less than 1/2 a mile from Ocean Ave and mere blocks from 3rd street promenade home to an abundance of the West side's best shops and restaurants, this property is a must-see. The unit features a spacious living and dining room area that opens up to a private balcony offering a lovely outdoor area to relax and entertain as well as an abundance of natural interior lighting. Fully fitted kitchen featuring a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, & microwave. Both bedrooms extend off opposite ends of the living room and feature full bathrooms. One garage parking space included.