515 OCEAN Avenue.

Wonderful opportunity, at a great price, to live in a fabulous ocean view condo on Ocean Avenue. Amazing head on ocean views from almost every room in this spacious two bedroom and den condo. This home on Ocean Avenue is located in the front of the prestigious Park Plaza building and has a huge patio/deck which makes it perfect for entertaining and enjoying the sea breezes and amazing views. The floor to ceiling windows and high ceilings present an open feeling and highlight the views. Each room flows onto the patio. This is Santa Monica living at its best! Minimum one year lease. Full service building. 24 hour concierge, valet, security, gym, pool, two side by side parking places, additional storage and much more. This is a very special opportunity! May also be rented furnished with a price adjustment.