All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like
515 OCEAN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
515 OCEAN Avenue
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:40 AM

515 OCEAN Avenue

515 Ocean Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
North of Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

515 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
valet service
Wonderful opportunity, at a great price, to live in a fabulous ocean view condo on Ocean Avenue. Amazing head on ocean views from almost every room in this spacious two bedroom and den condo. This home on Ocean Avenue is located in the front of the prestigious Park Plaza building and has a huge patio/deck which makes it perfect for entertaining and enjoying the sea breezes and amazing views. The floor to ceiling windows and high ceilings present an open feeling and highlight the views. Each room flows onto the patio. This is Santa Monica living at its best! Minimum one year lease. Full service building. 24 hour concierge, valet, security, gym, pool, two side by side parking places, additional storage and much more. This is a very special opportunity! May also be rented furnished with a price adjustment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 515 OCEAN Avenue have any available units?
515 OCEAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 515 OCEAN Avenue have?
Some of 515 OCEAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 OCEAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
515 OCEAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 OCEAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 515 OCEAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 515 OCEAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 515 OCEAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 515 OCEAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 OCEAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 OCEAN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 515 OCEAN Avenue has a pool.
Does 515 OCEAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 515 OCEAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 515 OCEAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 OCEAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 OCEAN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 OCEAN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 BedroomsSanta Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly PlacesSanta Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPicoOcean ParkWilshire MontanaDowntown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles