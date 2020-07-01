All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
425 IDAHO Avenue
425 IDAHO Avenue

425 Idaho Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

425 Idaho Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2bd 1.75ba top floor, rear-corner unit! MOVE-IN BONUS- 2ND MONTH FREE WITH A TWO YEAR LEASE! Fantastic location, just south of Montana and only a few blocks to Ocean Ave! Bright and filled with ocean breezes. Hardwood floors, laundry inside unit, ceiling fan and 1-car parking in subterranean garage. Large living room with wall mounted TV and sound bar. Step-up sunny dining room leads to white tile kitchen with dishwasher. Updated marble bathroom with pedestal sink. Near Montana Ave, Ocean Ave and the Third Street Promenade- great restaurants, cafes and shopping! Roosevelt school district. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 IDAHO Avenue have any available units?
425 IDAHO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 425 IDAHO Avenue have?
Some of 425 IDAHO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 IDAHO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
425 IDAHO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 IDAHO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 425 IDAHO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 425 IDAHO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 425 IDAHO Avenue offers parking.
Does 425 IDAHO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 IDAHO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 IDAHO Avenue have a pool?
No, 425 IDAHO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 425 IDAHO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 425 IDAHO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 425 IDAHO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 IDAHO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 425 IDAHO Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 IDAHO Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

