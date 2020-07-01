425 IDAHO Avenue

Amenities

Charming 2bd 1.75ba top floor, rear-corner unit! MOVE-IN BONUS- 2ND MONTH FREE WITH A TWO YEAR LEASE! Fantastic location, just south of Montana and only a few blocks to Ocean Ave! Bright and filled with ocean breezes. Hardwood floors, laundry inside unit, ceiling fan and 1-car parking in subterranean garage. Large living room with wall mounted TV and sound bar. Step-up sunny dining room leads to white tile kitchen with dishwasher. Updated marble bathroom with pedestal sink. Near Montana Ave, Ocean Ave and the Third Street Promenade- great restaurants, cafes and shopping! Roosevelt school district. Available Now!