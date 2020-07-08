All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
422 26TH Street
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

422 26TH Street

422 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

422 26th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare and hard-to-find Spanish home with high ceilings and arches. The front of the home can also accommodate parking for two cars. Once you enter you know you are home with a spacious living room leading to a large dining area that leads to a lush landscaped yard. There are an abundance of fruit trees and it feels like paradise. The kitchen is also adjacent to the dining room and perfect for cooking and creating. The floor plan is flexible with 3 bedrooms on the main level and an upper en suite room. There is also a two car garage for storage. If you like to entertain, this home works so well. Ready for occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 26TH Street have any available units?
422 26TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 422 26TH Street have?
Some of 422 26TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 26TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
422 26TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 26TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 422 26TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 422 26TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 422 26TH Street offers parking.
Does 422 26TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 26TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 26TH Street have a pool?
No, 422 26TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 422 26TH Street have accessible units?
No, 422 26TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 422 26TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 26TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 422 26TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 26TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
