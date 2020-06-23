All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:20 PM

401 CALIFORNIA Avenue

401 California Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

401 California Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
guest parking
hot tub
Amazing lease in A+ Santa Monica location! From floor to ceiling glass doors and multiple skylights, to high ceilings and clean lines, this architectural 2-story penthouse resonates with a stylish Santa Monica vibe. Situated on the top 2 levels of a 4-story building, this gorgeous 3 bedroom/3 bath home creates a sleek space from which to enjoy all the Westside has to offer- just blocks to the 3rd Street Promenade, Ocean Ave, the Santa Monica Pier, Montana Ave and world-famous beaches. Property features newly installed engineered flooring throughout the main level, new paint throughout and new carpet in bedrooms. The large kitchen has just-painted gleaming white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and spacious dining area. Living room with fireplace and south-facing balcony. Master suite with enviable walk-in closet, large bath with spa tub and separate step-in shower. 2-car gated parking plus additional guest parking. Quintessential coastal living in prime Santa Monica!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 CALIFORNIA Avenue have any available units?
401 CALIFORNIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 401 CALIFORNIA Avenue have?
Some of 401 CALIFORNIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 CALIFORNIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
401 CALIFORNIA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 CALIFORNIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 401 CALIFORNIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 401 CALIFORNIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 401 CALIFORNIA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 401 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 CALIFORNIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 CALIFORNIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 401 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 401 CALIFORNIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 401 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 401 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 CALIFORNIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
