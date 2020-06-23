401 CALIFORNIA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking guest parking hot tub

Amazing lease in A+ Santa Monica location! From floor to ceiling glass doors and multiple skylights, to high ceilings and clean lines, this architectural 2-story penthouse resonates with a stylish Santa Monica vibe. Situated on the top 2 levels of a 4-story building, this gorgeous 3 bedroom/3 bath home creates a sleek space from which to enjoy all the Westside has to offer- just blocks to the 3rd Street Promenade, Ocean Ave, the Santa Monica Pier, Montana Ave and world-famous beaches. Property features newly installed engineered flooring throughout the main level, new paint throughout and new carpet in bedrooms. The large kitchen has just-painted gleaming white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and spacious dining area. Living room with fireplace and south-facing balcony. Master suite with enviable walk-in closet, large bath with spa tub and separate step-in shower. 2-car gated parking plus additional guest parking. Quintessential coastal living in prime Santa Monica!