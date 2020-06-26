3222 Santa Monica Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors coffee bar

Available now Bachelor unit in Santa Monica near Santa Monica Blvd/ Centinela. Unit has hardwood floors throughout, no kitchen, street parking, laundry onsite. Nearby schools include Southern California Montessori School, Lighthouse Christian Academy and New Roads School. The closest grocery stores are Smart & Final, Star Market and Euro Deli-Mart LITUANICA. Nearby coffee shops include Bondi Harvest, Famous Sports Videos 4 Caf and Coogie's Cafe Santa Monica. Nearby restaurants include Le Petit Cafe, Busby's West and Aloha Fridays Hawaian Food Truck.



Pictures are of similar unit.

Please call Vanessa (310) 699-9224 or Jose (310) 699-0643 to schedule an appointment today.



LA's Best Property Management, INC. #01871815



