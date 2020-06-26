All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 3222 Santa Monica Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
3222 Santa Monica Blvd
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

3222 Santa Monica Blvd

3222 California Highway 2 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Mid-City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3222 California Highway 2, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
Available now Bachelor unit in Santa Monica near Santa Monica Blvd/ Centinela. Unit has hardwood floors throughout, no kitchen, street parking, laundry onsite. Nearby schools include Southern California Montessori School, Lighthouse Christian Academy and New Roads School. The closest grocery stores are Smart & Final, Star Market and Euro Deli-Mart LITUANICA. Nearby coffee shops include Bondi Harvest, Famous Sports Videos 4 Caf and Coogie's Cafe Santa Monica. Nearby restaurants include Le Petit Cafe, Busby's West and Aloha Fridays Hawaian Food Truck.

Pictures are of similar unit.
Please call Vanessa (310) 699-9224 or Jose (310) 699-0643 to schedule an appointment today.

LA's Best Property Management, INC. #01871815

(RLNE4897220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 Santa Monica Blvd have any available units?
3222 Santa Monica Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
Is 3222 Santa Monica Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3222 Santa Monica Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 Santa Monica Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3222 Santa Monica Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 3222 Santa Monica Blvd offer parking?
No, 3222 Santa Monica Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3222 Santa Monica Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3222 Santa Monica Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 Santa Monica Blvd have a pool?
No, 3222 Santa Monica Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3222 Santa Monica Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3222 Santa Monica Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 Santa Monica Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3222 Santa Monica Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3222 Santa Monica Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3222 Santa Monica Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles