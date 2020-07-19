311 HILL Street

Amenities

UNFURNISHED $5950 or FURNISHED $6250. Turnkey, Contemporary Condo, with Ocean & Mountain views, in an exclusive 4 Unit building, ideally located 3 blocks up from Main Street, at the top of Hill. This 3 story, quiet, end unit has a 1st floor with 2 bedrooms, each with it's own bathroom & oversized closets for ample storage. Breezy, bright and sunny throughout, the 2nd floor hosts a charming, recently updated kitchen, with a beautiful island & all high-end finishes. The kitchen opens to a living room with vaulted ceilings & a cozy fireplace - perfect for entertaining. The spacious, sun drenched 3rd Floor loft with French doors opens to your own private balcony -enjoy the best views in all of Ocean Park. Bonus features include outdoor common area just off the unit, which feels like your own, secured parking with 2 spots & extra storage space. Stroll to Main Street or Abbot Kinney or take your morning walk at the beach & experience the best of Ocean Park Living. 15 minutes to LAX.