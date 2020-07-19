All apartments in Santa Monica
311 HILL Street

311 Hill Street · No Longer Available
Location

311 Hill Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
UNFURNISHED $5950 or FURNISHED $6250. Turnkey, Contemporary Condo, with Ocean & Mountain views, in an exclusive 4 Unit building, ideally located 3 blocks up from Main Street, at the top of Hill. This 3 story, quiet, end unit has a 1st floor with 2 bedrooms, each with it's own bathroom & oversized closets for ample storage. Breezy, bright and sunny throughout, the 2nd floor hosts a charming, recently updated kitchen, with a beautiful island & all high-end finishes. The kitchen opens to a living room with vaulted ceilings & a cozy fireplace - perfect for entertaining. The spacious, sun drenched 3rd Floor loft with French doors opens to your own private balcony -enjoy the best views in all of Ocean Park. Bonus features include outdoor common area just off the unit, which feels like your own, secured parking with 2 spots & extra storage space. Stroll to Main Street or Abbot Kinney or take your morning walk at the beach & experience the best of Ocean Park Living. 15 minutes to LAX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 HILL Street have any available units?
311 HILL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 311 HILL Street have?
Some of 311 HILL Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 HILL Street currently offering any rent specials?
311 HILL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 HILL Street pet-friendly?
No, 311 HILL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 311 HILL Street offer parking?
Yes, 311 HILL Street offers parking.
Does 311 HILL Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 HILL Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 HILL Street have a pool?
No, 311 HILL Street does not have a pool.
Does 311 HILL Street have accessible units?
No, 311 HILL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 311 HILL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 HILL Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 311 HILL Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 HILL Street does not have units with air conditioning.
