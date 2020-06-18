All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 2825 VIRGINIA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
2825 VIRGINIA Avenue
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:11 PM

2825 VIRGINIA Avenue

2825 Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pico
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2825 Virginia Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Santa Monica Charmer - 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom home available for 6 month lease and month to month after. This home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout and the perfect amount of natural light. The kitchen has updated and ample cabinetry and plenty of counter space perfect for cooking and entertaining guests. Home also features a huge backyard with mature trees making it the perfect oasis for hanging out with friends and family. Landlord will either provide a credit or install a washer, dryer or refrigerator as the property is currently without. Great deal for flexible renters as the owner plans to build. Don't miss out on this precious Santa Monica gem and live in arguably one of the most sought after cities in California.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 VIRGINIA Avenue have any available units?
2825 VIRGINIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2825 VIRGINIA Avenue have?
Some of 2825 VIRGINIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 VIRGINIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2825 VIRGINIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 VIRGINIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2825 VIRGINIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2825 VIRGINIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2825 VIRGINIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 2825 VIRGINIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2825 VIRGINIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 VIRGINIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2825 VIRGINIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2825 VIRGINIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2825 VIRGINIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 VIRGINIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 VIRGINIA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2825 VIRGINIA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2825 VIRGINIA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles