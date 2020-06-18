2825 VIRGINIA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Santa Monica Charmer - 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom home available for 6 month lease and month to month after. This home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout and the perfect amount of natural light. The kitchen has updated and ample cabinetry and plenty of counter space perfect for cooking and entertaining guests. Home also features a huge backyard with mature trees making it the perfect oasis for hanging out with friends and family. Landlord will either provide a credit or install a washer, dryer or refrigerator as the property is currently without. Great deal for flexible renters as the owner plans to build. Don't miss out on this precious Santa Monica gem and live in arguably one of the most sought after cities in California.