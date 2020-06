Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming light & bright updated 2+2 first floor unit with open living and separate dinning area. Kitchen includes new appliances, built-ins, new counter tops and new floors. Hardwood floors in living and dinning. Good size rooms, master with walk in closet. Charming building with lush landscaping. Great location close to all of Santa Monica's trendy shops and restaurants. Upgraded bathrooms with new counter tops and new faucets. Includes 1 covered parking space.