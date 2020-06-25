All apartments in Santa Monica
2628 2ND Street

2628 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2628 2nd Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and charming 2 bedroom plus loft, 2.75 bathroom just a few blocks away from the sand, Abbott Kinney, and the Promenade! Walk upstairs to an amazing retro kitchen with built in high end appliances. Next to kitchen is a bright breakfast nook area. An open layout entertainer's living room with fireplace, dining area, and full wet bar with mini fridge. From the living room, enjoy a private patio. Downstairs, there are 2 bedrooms. Master bedroom has fireplace and walk-in closet with access to the backyard. Third story loft can be used as a bedroom or office with a bathroom just below it. Ample closet space with media closet. Title doesn't include loft and garage in square footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 2ND Street have any available units?
2628 2ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2628 2ND Street have?
Some of 2628 2ND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2628 2ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
2628 2ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 2ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 2628 2ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2628 2ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 2628 2ND Street offers parking.
Does 2628 2ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2628 2ND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 2ND Street have a pool?
No, 2628 2ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 2628 2ND Street have accessible units?
No, 2628 2ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 2ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2628 2ND Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2628 2ND Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2628 2ND Street does not have units with air conditioning.
