2628 2ND Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Beautiful and charming 2 bedroom plus loft, 2.75 bathroom just a few blocks away from the sand, Abbott Kinney, and the Promenade! Walk upstairs to an amazing retro kitchen with built in high end appliances. Next to kitchen is a bright breakfast nook area. An open layout entertainer's living room with fireplace, dining area, and full wet bar with mini fridge. From the living room, enjoy a private patio. Downstairs, there are 2 bedrooms. Master bedroom has fireplace and walk-in closet with access to the backyard. Third story loft can be used as a bedroom or office with a bathroom just below it. Ample closet space with media closet. Title doesn't include loft and garage in square footage.