2612 HIGHLAND Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A jewel in the Ocean Park neighborhood of Santa Monica, this quintessential two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath Craftsman bungalow overflows with character and charm. A lushly landscaped front yard with sitting porch welcomes you. A natural light-filled living room with wood-burning fireplace, original oak floors, wood moldings and built-ins opens to the dining room, replete with rich wood wainscoting, a built-in bench and integrated storage for linens and dishes. Situated off of the kitchen, a bright and spacious office is lined with a wall of windows that looks out onto the home's serene backyard with citrus, fig and avocado trees. Just minutes to Main St. and the beach. Hurry! This home will go quickly.