Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
2612 HIGHLAND Avenue
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:14 AM

2612 HIGHLAND Avenue

2612 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2612 Highland Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A jewel in the Ocean Park neighborhood of Santa Monica, this quintessential two-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath Craftsman bungalow overflows with character and charm. A lushly landscaped front yard with sitting porch welcomes you. A natural light-filled living room with wood-burning fireplace, original oak floors, wood moldings and built-ins opens to the dining room, replete with rich wood wainscoting, a built-in bench and integrated storage for linens and dishes. Situated off of the kitchen, a bright and spacious office is lined with a wall of windows that looks out onto the home's serene backyard with citrus, fig and avocado trees. Just minutes to Main St. and the beach. Hurry! This home will go quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 HIGHLAND Avenue have any available units?
2612 HIGHLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2612 HIGHLAND Avenue have?
Some of 2612 HIGHLAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 HIGHLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2612 HIGHLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 HIGHLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2612 HIGHLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2612 HIGHLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2612 HIGHLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 2612 HIGHLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2612 HIGHLAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 HIGHLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 2612 HIGHLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2612 HIGHLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2612 HIGHLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 HIGHLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2612 HIGHLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2612 HIGHLAND Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2612 HIGHLAND Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
