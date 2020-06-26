All apartments in Santa Monica
247 20TH Street

247 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

247 20th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
media room
New Luxury Construction in Gillette's Regent Square situated on an 8,940 Sq. Ft. Lot featuring 6 bed 8 bath and 7,670 Sq. Ft. of living space. This contemporary custom home has three impeccable levels with the perfect mix of entertaining, living, and outdoor space. The entry level features a gorgeous gourmet kitchen, large outdoor courtyard, spacious ensuite bedroom, dedicated laundry, and a large backyard. Upstairs is a master oasis complete with a vaulted ceiling, private deck, sizable closet with an island dresser, stand-alone bath and tons of natural light. The upper level also includes three ensuite bedrooms and a secondary laundry room. A quick elevator ride to the basement exports you to an entertainer's dream complete with a wine cellar, theater, expansive game room, gym, bar, ensuite bedroom, and private access to the backyard. The size and floor plan of this home can't be duplicated in this area due to the new building ordinance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 20TH Street have any available units?
247 20TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 247 20TH Street have?
Some of 247 20TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 20TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
247 20TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 20TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 247 20TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 247 20TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 247 20TH Street offers parking.
Does 247 20TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 247 20TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 20TH Street have a pool?
No, 247 20TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 247 20TH Street have accessible units?
No, 247 20TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 247 20TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 20TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 247 20TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 247 20TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
