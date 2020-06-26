247 20TH Street

Amenities

New Luxury Construction in Gillette's Regent Square situated on an 8,940 Sq. Ft. Lot featuring 6 bed 8 bath and 7,670 Sq. Ft. of living space. This contemporary custom home has three impeccable levels with the perfect mix of entertaining, living, and outdoor space. The entry level features a gorgeous gourmet kitchen, large outdoor courtyard, spacious ensuite bedroom, dedicated laundry, and a large backyard. Upstairs is a master oasis complete with a vaulted ceiling, private deck, sizable closet with an island dresser, stand-alone bath and tons of natural light. The upper level also includes three ensuite bedrooms and a secondary laundry room. A quick elevator ride to the basement exports you to an entertainer's dream complete with a wine cellar, theater, expansive game room, gym, bar, ensuite bedroom, and private access to the backyard. The size and floor plan of this home can't be duplicated in this area due to the new building ordinance.