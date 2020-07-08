246 Ashland Avenue

Amenities
CHARMING HOUSE STEPS TO BEACH! - Property Id: 274694
Absolutely charming house in excellent location just steps to the beach and to trendy Main Street shops and restaurants. Light and bright Craftsman bungalow impeccably maintained with recessed lighting, beautiful bamboo floors, crown moldings, and original details throughout. Custom galley kitchen with granite countertops and Mosaik backsplash. Full bath with original tiles. Great front porch with room for rocking chairs, and French door opens to beautiful fenced-in backyard with deck and built-in bench -- great for indoor/outdoor living and entertaining. Lots of original details and charm with modern comforts (refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer). Stand alone house, not a guest house. One of three original bungalows labeled a "Dream Home' in Elle Dcor Magazine. Truly beautiful and unique! All pets welcome.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274694
Property Id 274694
(RLNE5760927)