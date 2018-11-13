All apartments in Santa Monica
2434 Kansas Avenue

2434 Kansas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2434 Kansas Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
The unit for rent is located in a beautiful family-oriented neighborhood that is in the vicinity of an elementary school, near-by recreational parks, a local community-college, and many other local businesses. It includes a stove, a refrigerator, a dishwasher, and a washer and dryer. It also includes a private parking space in the rear of the building. Will post more information about the total square footage soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2434 Kansas Avenue have any available units?
2434 Kansas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2434 Kansas Avenue have?
Some of 2434 Kansas Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2434 Kansas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2434 Kansas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 Kansas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2434 Kansas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2434 Kansas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2434 Kansas Avenue offers parking.
Does 2434 Kansas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2434 Kansas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 Kansas Avenue have a pool?
No, 2434 Kansas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2434 Kansas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2434 Kansas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 Kansas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2434 Kansas Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2434 Kansas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2434 Kansas Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
