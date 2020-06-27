All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated February 14 2020

2424 Oak St # 3

2424 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

2424 Oak Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
2424 Oak St #3 - This bright 1-bedroom / 1-bath unit features hardwood flooring throughout, chic kitchen cabinetry, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (stove, fridge, dishwasher, washer and dryer), ample storage space, double-sink. Its within a short distance to the beach/3rd Street Promenade, bike paths, public transit (only 1.5 away from the Bergamot Station stop along the Expo Line), Clover Park, 24-Hr Fitness, Trader Joes, Starbucks, Coffee Bean, several Ocean Park Blvd restaurants. Near Santa Monica College. Will consider small pet under 20lb with 1000.00 deposit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3331731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Oak St # 3 have any available units?
2424 Oak St # 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2424 Oak St # 3 have?
Some of 2424 Oak St # 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 Oak St # 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Oak St # 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Oak St # 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2424 Oak St # 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2424 Oak St # 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2424 Oak St # 3 offers parking.
Does 2424 Oak St # 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2424 Oak St # 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Oak St # 3 have a pool?
No, 2424 Oak St # 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2424 Oak St # 3 have accessible units?
No, 2424 Oak St # 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Oak St # 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 Oak St # 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2424 Oak St # 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2424 Oak St # 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

