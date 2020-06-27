Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly 24hr gym parking

2424 Oak St #3 - This bright 1-bedroom / 1-bath unit features hardwood flooring throughout, chic kitchen cabinetry, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (stove, fridge, dishwasher, washer and dryer), ample storage space, double-sink. Its within a short distance to the beach/3rd Street Promenade, bike paths, public transit (only 1.5 away from the Bergamot Station stop along the Expo Line), Clover Park, 24-Hr Fitness, Trader Joes, Starbucks, Coffee Bean, several Ocean Park Blvd restaurants. Near Santa Monica College. Will consider small pet under 20lb with 1000.00 deposit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3331731)