2424 Oak St #3 - This bright 1-bedroom / 1-bath unit features hardwood flooring throughout, chic kitchen cabinetry, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (stove, fridge, dishwasher, washer and dryer), ample storage space, double-sink. Its within a short distance to the beach/3rd Street Promenade, bike paths, public transit (only 1.5 away from the Bergamot Station stop along the Expo Line), Clover Park, 24-Hr Fitness, Trader Joes, Starbucks, Coffee Bean, several Ocean Park Blvd restaurants. Near Santa Monica College. Will consider small pet under 20lb with 1000.00 deposit.
