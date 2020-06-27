241 MARINE Street

Amenities
OWNER PAYS ALL UTILITIES!!! A 94 walk score! Extremely walkable, just a few blocks from the beach. This beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath renovated unit is now available. The unit comes equipped with an updated kitchen featuring brand-new stainless-steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, microwave), new custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The unit has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, upgraded bathrooms, new blinds, air conditioning, and fresh paint. Community laundry in building. Pets considered on a case by case basis. No parking. Come and see it today!