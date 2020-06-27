241 MARINE Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

OWNER PAYS ALL UTILITIES!!! A 94 walk score! Extremely walkable, just a few blocks from the beach. This beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath renovated unit is now available. The unit comes equipped with an updated kitchen featuring brand-new stainless-steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, microwave), new custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The unit has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, upgraded bathrooms, new blinds, air conditioning, and fresh paint. Community laundry in building. Pets considered on a case by case basis. No parking. Come and see it today!