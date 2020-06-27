All apartments in Santa Monica
241 MARINE Street
241 MARINE Street

241 Marine Street · No Longer Available
Location

241 Marine Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
OWNER PAYS ALL UTILITIES!!! A 94 walk score! Extremely walkable, just a few blocks from the beach. This beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath renovated unit is now available. The unit comes equipped with an updated kitchen featuring brand-new stainless-steel appliances (range/oven, refrigerator, microwave), new custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The unit has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, upgraded bathrooms, new blinds, air conditioning, and fresh paint. Community laundry in building. Pets considered on a case by case basis. No parking. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 MARINE Street have any available units?
241 MARINE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 241 MARINE Street have?
Some of 241 MARINE Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 MARINE Street currently offering any rent specials?
241 MARINE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 MARINE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 MARINE Street is pet friendly.
Does 241 MARINE Street offer parking?
No, 241 MARINE Street does not offer parking.
Does 241 MARINE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 MARINE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 MARINE Street have a pool?
No, 241 MARINE Street does not have a pool.
Does 241 MARINE Street have accessible units?
No, 241 MARINE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 241 MARINE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 MARINE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 MARINE Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 241 MARINE Street has units with air conditioning.
