Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
2408 34th St Unit 5
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:39 AM

2408 34th St Unit 5

2408 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2408 34th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Location: CENTRALY LOCATED TOWNHOUSE IN SANTA MONICA.
Walking distance to Eateries including, Upper West, Lunetta, and Lares.
Also close to many local Shops and Bars. Metro station within walking
distance and easy freeway access. Trader Joe's is just one block away and
new Whole Foods 365 market is nearby. Clover and Virginia Parks are also
easily accessible from this location. Safe and quiet neighborhood. Located
North of Ocean Park and South of Pico Boulevard.
Description: Bright and Inviting, Multi-level Townhouse. Impeccable living
is featured throughout this prime and one-of-a-kind Santa Monica
Residence. The home is currently furnished and the preference would be to
rent fully furnished but this is subject to negotiation. A short term
(minimum 4 months) or long term lease (12-18 months) is available. Main
focal point of this desirable lease is the dramatic 35 foot tall Skylight which
encompasses all of the Floors. Many Luxury Amenities are featured as:
Two Fireplaces, a secluded Rooftop Deck to entertain and view the
evening Sunsets, an additional private al-fresco dining Patio that is located
off of the all stainless steel Kitchen, a sizable fully-equipped Office located
on a separate floor, and a very large and convenient Basement/Storage
Room. Direct access from the unit to two parking spaces in the gated
garage. Both of the spacious Bedrooms are en-suite and are located on
different floors, with the Master Suite having high ceilings, a fireplace,
clerestory windows, & double sink bathroom including a grand sit-down
shower. Built-in speakers with Sonos sound system featured in the living
room, kitchen and master bedroom and bathroom. Downstairs has a newly
remodeled powder room. Light and Bright throughout, this Sensational
Townhouse has gleaming Maple Hardwood Floors and Great Walls for Art.
Do not miss.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 34th St Unit 5 have any available units?
2408 34th St Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2408 34th St Unit 5 have?
Some of 2408 34th St Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 34th St Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2408 34th St Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 34th St Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2408 34th St Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 2408 34th St Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 2408 34th St Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 2408 34th St Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2408 34th St Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 34th St Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 2408 34th St Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 2408 34th St Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 2408 34th St Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 34th St Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 34th St Unit 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 34th St Unit 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2408 34th St Unit 5 does not have units with air conditioning.

