2408 34th St Unit 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Location: CENTRALY LOCATED TOWNHOUSE IN SANTA MONICA.

Walking distance to Eateries including, Upper West, Lunetta, and Lares.

Also close to many local Shops and Bars. Metro station within walking

distance and easy freeway access. Trader Joe's is just one block away and

new Whole Foods 365 market is nearby. Clover and Virginia Parks are also

easily accessible from this location. Safe and quiet neighborhood. Located

North of Ocean Park and South of Pico Boulevard.

Description: Bright and Inviting, Multi-level Townhouse. Impeccable living

is featured throughout this prime and one-of-a-kind Santa Monica

Residence. The home is currently furnished and the preference would be to

rent fully furnished but this is subject to negotiation. A short term

(minimum 4 months) or long term lease (12-18 months) is available. Main

focal point of this desirable lease is the dramatic 35 foot tall Skylight which

encompasses all of the Floors. Many Luxury Amenities are featured as:

Two Fireplaces, a secluded Rooftop Deck to entertain and view the

evening Sunsets, an additional private al-fresco dining Patio that is located

off of the all stainless steel Kitchen, a sizable fully-equipped Office located

on a separate floor, and a very large and convenient Basement/Storage

Room. Direct access from the unit to two parking spaces in the gated

garage. Both of the spacious Bedrooms are en-suite and are located on

different floors, with the Master Suite having high ceilings, a fireplace,

clerestory windows, & double sink bathroom including a grand sit-down

shower. Built-in speakers with Sonos sound system featured in the living

room, kitchen and master bedroom and bathroom. Downstairs has a newly

remodeled powder room. Light and Bright throughout, this Sensational

Townhouse has gleaming Maple Hardwood Floors and Great Walls for Art.

Do not miss.