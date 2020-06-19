2408 34th St Unit 5

Amenities
Location: CENTRALY LOCATED TOWNHOUSE IN SANTA MONICA.
Walking distance to Eateries including, Upper West, Lunetta, and Lares.
Also close to many local Shops and Bars. Metro station within walking
distance and easy freeway access. Trader Joe's is just one block away and
new Whole Foods 365 market is nearby. Clover and Virginia Parks are also
easily accessible from this location. Safe and quiet neighborhood. Located
North of Ocean Park and South of Pico Boulevard.
Description: Bright and Inviting, Multi-level Townhouse. Impeccable living
is featured throughout this prime and one-of-a-kind Santa Monica
Residence. The home is currently furnished and the preference would be to
rent fully furnished but this is subject to negotiation. A short term
(minimum 4 months) or long term lease (12-18 months) is available. Main
focal point of this desirable lease is the dramatic 35 foot tall Skylight which
encompasses all of the Floors. Many Luxury Amenities are featured as:
Two Fireplaces, a secluded Rooftop Deck to entertain and view the
evening Sunsets, an additional private al-fresco dining Patio that is located
off of the all stainless steel Kitchen, a sizable fully-equipped Office located
on a separate floor, and a very large and convenient Basement/Storage
Room. Direct access from the unit to two parking spaces in the gated
garage. Both of the spacious Bedrooms are en-suite and are located on
different floors, with the Master Suite having high ceilings, a fireplace,
clerestory windows, & double sink bathroom including a grand sit-down
shower. Built-in speakers with Sonos sound system featured in the living
room, kitchen and master bedroom and bathroom. Downstairs has a newly
remodeled powder room. Light and Bright throughout, this Sensational
Townhouse has gleaming Maple Hardwood Floors and Great Walls for Art.
Do not miss.